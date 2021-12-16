EDITORIAL: Another great day for SCSU, Orangeburg

Friday will not be Joe Biden’s first visit to Orangeburg, but it will be the most significant.

The president was here in 2007 as a candidate for president, once campaigning and a month later in April for a debate that featured a full complement of contenders, incuding then-frontrunner Hillary Clinton and ultimate nominee and president, Barack Obama. Then Biden campaigned in Orangeburg in 2020 as a candidate needing a major boost in South Carolina for a presidential candidacy that was flagging.

In many ways thanks to 6th District Congressman and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Biden got exactly what he needed in the Palmetto State, a major primary victory that propelled him to the top of the Democratic field and paved the way for his nomination and ultimate victory in the November 2020 election.

Biden will join Clyburn today in a celebration for South Carolina State University graduates, which will include the congressman. He plans to walk with graduates as he did not do so decades ago when he completed the university and obtained a degree.

Clyburn was to be the speaker at commencement but will now take part and hear remarks from the president as the featured speaker. The honor of having the president of the United States speak at commencement is not something to be forgotten by the December 2021 S.C. State graduates – and the day is something special for the university and Orangeburg.

Clyburn said in 2007 that having the presidential debate in Orangeburg was transformational for the university. It might have been, but turbulent times marked by fiscal issues followed in the ensuing years, with plenty of debate across political and other lines about the whys and hows.

Today, S.C. State moves ahead. It has the support of alumnus Clyburn and other national leaders. Its success is expected and anticipated. Again today, a high-profile visit by the president can serve to put focus on an institution with a rich history and important future. Again today is a chance for a jump ahead into the future. Prospective students should take notice of what South Carolina’s only publicly supported HBCU has to offer.

Thank you, Congressman Clyburn for keeping S.C. State high on your list of priorities. Thank you, Mr. President, for putting the university and Orangeburg high on your list.

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021: A great day in Orangeburg County.

AND NOTE: If S.C. State can pull out a win in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, just say we’ll have back-to-back great days. Go Bulldogs!

