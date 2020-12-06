EDITORIAL: Americans will respond to vaccines

Robert Pawlicki, retired psychologist and columnist for the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News, writes on this page today that Americans have failed in the battle against the coronavirus.

“Education and pleas have had a limited effect,” he states with regard to wearing masks, practicing social distancing and, in general, following official advice. He urges that America do better with vaccines.

“Education and pleas, even from grieving relatives and medical authorities, have achieved limited success. If we wish to substantially improve adherence levels, we must attach consequences."

Among consequences to which he refers are those similar to vaccinations needed for kids to attend school. Without the shots, no school. Compliance is nearly 100%.

By contrast, lack of immediate consequences leads to fewer than half of Americans getting flu shots, despite official urgings and ease of availability.

A problem in all this with the coronavirus is most Americans are complying with recommendations. Even in a state where mandates on masks and mass gatherings have largely been left to local government, people are following advice. By and large, however, all the present-day advice has done little to slow the coronavirus.