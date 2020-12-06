EDITORIAL: Americans will respond to vaccines

Robert Pawlicki, retired psychologist and columnist for the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News, writes on this page today that Americans have failed in the battle against the coronavirus.
“Education and pleas have had a limited effect,” he states with regard to wearing masks, practicing social distancing and, in general, following official advice. He urges that America do better with vaccines.
“Education and pleas, even from grieving relatives and medical authorities, have achieved limited success. If we wish to substantially improve adherence levels, we must attach consequences."
Among consequences to which he refers are those similar to vaccinations needed for kids to attend school. Without the shots, no school. Compliance is nearly 100%.
By contrast, lack of immediate consequences leads to fewer than half of Americans getting flu shots, despite official urgings and ease of availability.
A problem in all this with the coronavirus is most Americans are complying with recommendations. Even in a state where mandates on masks and mass gatherings have largely been left to local government, people are following advice. By and large, however, all the present-day advice has done little to slow the coronavirus.
Even shutting down the economy with stay-at-home orders had limited effect, and such orders, being put in place in other states, lead to questioning of the motives of officials, particularly when too many have been caught going against their own orders. In other words, do as I say, not as I do.
Gov. Henry McMaster is to be commended for resisting orders that will again close restaurants and related businesses. There is no foolproof evidence that these establishments are more dangerous for coronavirus spread than grocery stores and other businesses that have been allowed to continue operation in places where closures have been ordered.
We agree with Pawlicki that achieving large-scale compliance with vaccinations is a national priority. And he is right that the president can have influence in that regard.
He suggests the president work to convince major companies to require that their employees be vaccinated while also issuing a directive that all federal employees get the protection against the coronavirus. Even with medical and religious exemptions, rates of vaccination would be high.
He also urged that states require institutions such as prisons, jails and nursing homes to implement 100% vaccination among its employees as a directive or loss of license.
“A prime opportunity is to turn to the presidential power of persuasion and pressure on our private sector to pull out all stops in achieving very high levels of vaccination against COVID-19.”
The operative words are “persuasion” and “pressure.” There is only so far the president and government at all levels can go with mandates. We’ve seen around the country that governmental orders related to the coronavirus are meeting increased resistance, particularly as people have to choose between risking illness and losing their businesses and jobs.
Ronald Reagan famously stated: “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help.” Substitute “save you” for “help” and understand why present mandates are counterproductive.
Americans are weary of the coronavirus in a major way but don’t see government alone as their savior. They’ll respond to the call to get vaccinated.
