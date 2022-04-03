EDITORIAL: Americans not fooled on gasoline

Everyone likes getting rebates and refunds – but not when the end game is the cost comes back home to roost.

Around the country and in the nation’s capital, governments are again talking about doling out more money to help Americans in difficult times.

Some Democratic lawmakers in Congress are proposing direct rebate payments to Americans of $100 during any month when the national average gas price is higher than $4 a gallon. Not surprisingly the three congressional leaders behind the proposal are Democrats from decidedly “blue” states: California, Connecticut and Illinois.

Maybe these elected leaders see the plan as a good way to gain favor with Americans as the November election approaches, but enough money (that our government does not have) has been distributed among Americans since the beginning of the pandemic. The government money may not be solely to blame for inflation, but it’s a factor. A lot more cash chasing fewer goods is a recipe for inflation.

If the goal is to gain political favor in the world of energy, Democrats and the Biden administration will have to do more than throw money at the problem.

And deflecting blame is no answer either.

President Joe Biden is calling for an investigation of the oil industry, members of Congress are demanding a new windfall profits tax on big oil and several anti-gouging bills have been introduced in Congress.

The American people are not being fooled. They are aware that oil is a commodity. When a wanted/needed commodity is in shorter supply or the future of supply is in question, the price rises.

Thus the story with gasoline.

Ben Lieberman is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free-market think tank. Writing for InsideSources.com, he states:

“Candidate Joe Biden repeatedly promised to curtail domestic oil drilling for the sake of addressing climate change and started making good on that promise from day one. But now he accuses the industry of holding back on supplies and has launched a Federal Trade Commission investigation into the matter.

“To be sure, if oil companies were the ones that had decided to halt new drilling on federal lands in Alaska (as well as the lower 48 and offshore) or refused to build the Keystone XL Pipeline and other needed infrastructure projects, the president might have a credible case of industry deliberately squeezing supplies in order to boost prices. But it is his own administration that did all these things.”

World turmoil leading to the cutoff of Russian oil here and in other countries has also led to price increases, but, again, Americans know better than to listen to Biden and others blame Vladimir Putin for the high cost of gasoline. Prices were way up before the war in Ukraine.

If the president and Democrats want to do what is best for America and Americans, they’ll put aside the gasoline rebate political gimmick and set about ensuring the future of our nation’s energy supply.

As Lieberman writes: “If we can get beyond scapegoats, we can debate solutions. One such solution that should be crystal clear is making the most of the oil we have in the United States. Maximizing domestic oil production makes a lot of sense when the world is at peace and even more in times like these when it isn’t.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0