EDITORIAL: Americans need info from debates

“Horrific.”
“A total mess.”
“An embarrassment.”
“A national humiliation.”
“A hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.”
“A low point in American political discourse.”
“It was not a presidential debate. It was mud-wrestling.”
Jon Allsop, a freelance journalist who authors Columbia Journalism Review's newsletter The Media Today, cited such reactions from pundits to Tuesday night's first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
He agrees that the debate was "dreadful," largely blaming the media moderator and Trump for an event that was out of control with the candidates talking over each other, trading insults and generally failing to answer questions.
Allsop does, however, conclude that any talk of canceling future debates is just talk. The debates will go on.
And they should. Americans need to hear more from both candidates.
Trump needs to be more specific about his plans for a second term and not just defend present actions and policies. And needing the support of independent voters, the president must answer further why he declines to specifically condemn white supremacy and violent far-right groups.
Biden must clarify where he would go with policies across the board. While he has adopted some positions espoused by the far left in the Democratic Party, he says he is in control of the party and will take a moderate approach. Independent voters and those on the far left can legitimately ask: Which is it, moderation or policies such as the Green New Deal? And why won’t Biden specifically condemn violence being carried out in the name of the left?
A lot of votes hang in the balance for both candidates, likely as much from some voters deciding they cannot support either as much as moving from one camp to the other.
The next presidential debate is Oct. 15. We expect better performances by both candidates. America needs no less.
