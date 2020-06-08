EDITORIAL: Allowing voters to pick primary not bad system

The political parties are not enamored with the South Carolina system of allowing voters to pick a primary on election days such as Tuesday’s.
Republicans have gone so far as to sue over the system, seeking to overturn state laws that prevent political parties in the state from holding primaries in which only people registered with a party can vote in that party’s primary.
The GOP argues that South Carolina law allowing any registered voter to cast ballots in any political party’s primaries denies parties their 1st Amendment right of “free association,” a legal concept meaning individuals’ right to express themselves and promote common interests as a group.
A federal judge in 2011 rejected the lawsuit by the GOP, saying that if Republicans don’t want outsiders to help choose their nominees, they have other options, like picking candidates at a party convention or filling out petitions to get them on the ballot.
The decision was a victory for voters, though many do not understand why they cannot vote on primary day for candidates in both political parties who will be in contention in November.
The idea is not far-fetched and was proposed nearly three decades ago by the late Sen. Marshall B. Williams of Orangeburg when the state moved away from the inequities and uncertainties of party-funded and operated primaries to voting run by the state. Williams, a Democrat, sought to approve voting in more than one primary on the same day, thereby allowing a person to select races in which to make choices, whether the races be Republican or Democrat.
The idea was rejected as fundamentally putting an end to the party nominating process. If voters can pick and choose among candidates across same-day primaries, the vote may as well be a general election.
Thus South Carolina ended up with a system that retains the independence of voters to select a primary in which they will vote but does not allow people to participate in both primaries on the same day.
Beyond forbidding a person who voted in one primary from participating in any runoffs by the other party two weeks later, the decision to pick a primary in no way obligates a person to a particular party. A person who voted in the Democratic primary on Tuesday can vote in the Republican primary two years from now and vice versa.
While South Carolina Democrats have not challenged the present system in the same way as the majority GOP, party regulars on both sides of the political fence always fear that voters loyal to the opposition will seek to manipulate results by voting in the opponent’s primary. There are examples of that happening, but it is not a problem that justifies scratching the present system.
Let’s have more faith in voters and their casting ballots in the affirmative. And while there remains a need to protect the integrity of primaries by not turning them into an everyone-votes-in-every-race elimination round for the general election, there is good reason to maintain a system that preserves the independence of South Carolina voters.
