EDITORIAL: All eyes now on voting in Georgia

This editorial is from The Brunswick (Georgia) News via The Associated Press.

If you are not a Georgia registered voter and are 18 years of age or older, now is the time to do so. There is a critically important runoff election on the horizon in Georgia which may very well be for control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans have it and want to keep it. Democrats hope to capture the majority, and they have an excellent chance of doing so.

The last day to register to vote, whether planning to support the two Republican incumbents or their Democratic challengers, in the Senate runoff is Dec. 7. A Public Service Commission post also will be on the runoff ballot.

Georgians defending their two seats in the U.S. Senate are David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Perdue is completing his first six-term in the upper chamber of Congress and Loeffler is seeking election to the post she was appointed to by Gov. Brian Kemp following the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Two Democrats are challenging them in the runoff. Jon Ossoff is opposing Perdue and the Rev. Raphael Warnock is opposing Loeffler.