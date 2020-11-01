EDITORIAL: Agriculture moves head amid COVID

When people think of safe havens from COVID-19, they couldn’t be blamed for seeing the farm as a great place to be: outdoors, lots of open spaces, easy social distancing and no need for masks (though they are worn in certain situations and for certain operations).
Farmers won’t disagree that they’ve been in an ideal place when it comes to the work environment during the coronavirus pandemic but they’ve been affected by the pandemic too. In some ways, more than most other people.
Today The Times and Democrat brings you our annual Fall Farm Edition, which is titled “Farming 2020: Agriculture not immune from COVID-19 impact.” And what such headline would be complete without its own mask graphic?
Inside the section, you’ll get the latest on what is happening with agriculture in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties, which in many ways can be called the breadbasket of South Carolina agriculture.
Orangeburg County ranks first in the state in market value of crops sold. For their geographic size, Calhoun and Bamberg are mega producers.
What happens to agriculture is of major importance to the local economies.
In today’s section, you’ll read reports by T&D Staff Writer Gene Zaleski, who has won a bucketful of awards for his reporting on agribusiness.
Using official sources and interviewing farmers, Zaleski reports that in general the farming year was a good one when it comes to crop production. Dryland corn was exceptional. Irrigated corn was OK. A cool spring followed by a cool early fall put peanuts behind, and though the crop is good, a late harvest has overlapped with cotton, which also is a good crop, to put big pressure on farmers into November. COVID-19 impacted markets and supply chains, but farmers did what they usually do and persevered.
Zaleski further reports on how livestock, dairy and poultry farmers dealt with a COVID-19 situation that thankfully left them with comparatively little impact. And the year for fruit and vegetable growers can be called a good one despite the coronavirus.
We are proud to have the S.C. Department of Agriculture and S.C. Farm Bureau as sponsorship partners in today’s special section. In the words of their leaders, both from The T&D Region, are optimistic messages that can be carried forward by S.C. agribusiness and all of us relying on so few to feed so many:
S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers: “One silver lining of the virus is that food supply and farming awareness is at an all-time high. Supply-chain disruptions, more home cooking and other factors have people thinking about where their food comes from.” And he adds, “2020 has brought such highs and lows for agriculture – so much change and so much potential. And through it all, I’m continually impressed by the farmers of our state.”
S.C. Farm Bureau Federation President Harry Ott: “Farmers adapt to changes in the market, changes in demand, changes in weather. So adapting is something about which farmers are acutely aware. They adapted to the sudden loss of their usual marketing channels at the start of the pandemic and found ways to continue to move their crops.” And he concludes, “Just like the farmers we represent, we aren’t giving up. We aren’t just accepting the ‘unprecedented.’ We are adapting. ... Harvest is underway. It’s a time of optimism and opportunity mixed with that uncertainty of the unprecedented. Together we will overcome these challenges and will look forward to getting back to normal – whatever normal may look like.”
