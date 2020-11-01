EDITORIAL: Agriculture moves head amid COVID

Using official sources and interviewing farmers, Zaleski reports that in general the farming year was a good one when it comes to crop production. Dryland corn was exceptional. Irrigated corn was OK. A cool spring followed by a cool early fall put peanuts behind, and though the crop is good, a late harvest has overlapped with cotton, which also is a good crop, to put big pressure on farmers into November. COVID-19 impacted markets and supply chains, but farmers did what they usually do and persevered.

Zaleski further reports on how livestock, dairy and poultry farmers dealt with a COVID-19 situation that thankfully left them with comparatively little impact. And the year for fruit and vegetable growers can be called a good one despite the coronavirus.

We are proud to have the S.C. Department of Agriculture and S.C. Farm Bureau as sponsorship partners in today’s special section. In the words of their leaders, both from The T&D Region, are optimistic messages that can be carried forward by S.C. agribusiness and all of us relying on so few to feed so many: