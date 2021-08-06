EDITORIAL: Agreement on preventing youth suicide

The suicide rate increased from 6.8 per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 in 2018. The report compared three-year averages of suicide rates for 2007-09 and 2016-18 and found:

• The 2016-18 suicide rate among persons aged 10-24 was highest for Alaska (31.4 per 100,000).

• States with the highest suicide rates for that period include South Dakota (23.6), Montana (23.2), Wyoming (20.5) and New Mexico (19.6).

• States in the Northeast were among those with the lowest suicide rates: New Jersey (5.7), Rhode Island (5.9), New York (5.9), Connecticut (6.3) and Massachusetts (6.4).

• Even states with the lowest rates experienced significant increases: New Jersey had an increase of 39%, New York about 44% and Massachusetts about 64%.

In addition to connecting students with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, each school in South Carolina is to add the social media platform, telephone number or text number for at least one other resource that best fits the needs of their school or community. Options include, but are not limited to, the Crisis Text Line, National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline, a local suicide prevention hotline, campus police or local law enforcement.