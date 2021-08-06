EDITORIAL: Agreement on preventing youth suicide

Lawmakers from liberal to conservative agree that action taken by the S.C. General Assembly in 2021 to prevent suicide among young people is a necessary step.
Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, members of the General Assembly and state leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of S.231, the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act. The act requires public schools serving seventh through 12th grade and public and private institutions of higher learning to provide the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and an additional crisis resource of their choosing on school-issued student identification cards.
“This law not only provides our students with easy access to a vital resource, it will also serve as a daily reminder that they are not alone,” McMaster said. “Through the work of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and many others, South Carolina has developed statewide infrastructure to support those in need. We must continue to fight to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues and work to ensure all South Carolinians know how to reach out for help.”
Passage of the legislation comes amid research that shows the rate of suicide among those ages 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018. The rise occurred in most states, with 42 experiencing significant increases, a 2020 report from the Centers from Disease Control shows.
The suicide rate increased from 6.8 per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 in 2018. The report compared three-year averages of suicide rates for 2007-09 and 2016-18 and found:
• The 2016-18 suicide rate among persons aged 10-24 was highest for Alaska (31.4 per 100,000).
• States with the highest suicide rates for that period include South Dakota (23.6), Montana (23.2), Wyoming (20.5) and New Mexico (19.6).
• States in the Northeast were among those with the lowest suicide rates: New Jersey (5.7), Rhode Island (5.9), New York (5.9), Connecticut (6.3) and Massachusetts (6.4).
• Even states with the lowest rates experienced significant increases: New Jersey had an increase of 39%, New York about 44% and Massachusetts about 64%.
In addition to connecting students with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, each school in South Carolina is to add the social media platform, telephone number or text number for at least one other resource that best fits the needs of their school or community. Options include, but are not limited to, the Crisis Text Line, National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline, a local suicide prevention hotline, campus police or local law enforcement.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 180 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
"On the surface, this bill just looks like a number on the back of an ID card, but in reality, it is a lifeline," Director of S.C. Department of Mental Health Dr. Ken Rogers said. "It is something that young people will be able to look at and know there is a number to call to get help."
The bottom line as stated by Lexington Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy: "This act will save lives. It will put valuable resources directly into the hands of our young people who oftentimes don't know where to turn in times of personal crisis."
South Carolina is the ninth state to pass student identification card suicide prevention legislation. More should follow.