EDITORIAL: Aggression on road adds to the danger

With South Carolina counting down toward a highway death toll that will again be at or near 1,000 killed for the year, a report from CoPilot should come as a warning for the holidays.

While most states report the biggest uptick in road fatalities during the Fourth of July, driving-related deaths across the country increase more than 30% during holidays in general each year. Researchers ranked U.S. states according to the increase in fatal crashes on holidays and included the deadliest holiday for each location as well as the share of all driving deaths that occur on holidays.

In South Carolina, fatal crashes increase by 24.5% during holidays. In fact, 6.1% of all fatal crashes in South Carolina occur during holidays.

Toward reversing the trend, you'll read often about the problems associated with drunken driving, distracted driving and speeding. But during a particularly tense time of year in a particularly tense year, there is another issue needing address: aggressive driving.