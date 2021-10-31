EDITORIAL: Ag resilience important for the state

When people think of safe havens from COVID-19, they see the farm as a great place to be: outdoors, lots of open spaces, easy social distancing and mostly no need for masks.
Farmers won’t disagree they’ve been in an ideal place when it comes to the work environment during the coronavirus pandemic but they’ve been affected by it too. In some ways, more than most other people.
Today The Times and Democrat brings you our annual Fall Farm Edition, which is titled “Farming 2021: A better year but ... Pandemic problems persist amid good weather, prices.”
Inside the section, you’ll get the latest on what is happening with agriculture in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties, which in many ways can be called the breadbasket of South Carolina agriculture.
Orangeburg County always ranks at or near the top in market value of crops sold. And for their geographic size, Calhoun and Bamberg are mega producers.
What happens to agriculture is of major importance to the local economies.
In today’s section, you’ll read reports by T&D Staff Writer Gene Zaleski, who has won numerous awards for his reporting on agribusiness.
Using official sources and interviewing farmers, Zaleski reports that in general the farming year was a good one when it comes to weather, crop production and even commodity prices. But the problems associated with COVID-19 persist, notably difficulties in getting equipment, parts and products such as fertilizer, and a shortage of farm labor.
With the harvest of key crops such as cotton and peanuts underway, farmers are optimistic. And when it comes to the challenges, they will be as resilient as always.
We are proud to have the S.C. Department of Agriculture and S.C. Farm Bureau as sponsorship partners in today’s special section. Both the governmental agency and the primary organization representing agribusiness in the state are led by T&D Region farmers, Hugh Weathers of Orangeburg County at SCDA and Harry Ott of Calhoun County at SCFB.
Commissioner Weathers, in a column today, said South Carolina as a whole and not just farmers themselves must focus on resilience, with the state expanding agribusiness in a way to aid in growth on the farm. Solving supply-chain issues is of primary importance.
One way the state can do this is expanding its meat-processing and food-processing capabilities. Weathers notes the importance of Premium Peanut’s announcement that it will locate a shelling operation in Orangeburg County, investing $64 million and creating 130 jobs in a county and state that have become major peanut producers.
Weathers wants to see federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan used to help cultivate more processing businesses in the state via the use of matching grants.
With food supply always a priority because so few produce so much for so many, using dollars to ensure that S.C. agriculture prospers and grows is an important part of any economic “rescue.”