EDITORIAL: Ag resilience important for the state

With the harvest of key crops such as cotton and peanuts underway, farmers are optimistic. And when it comes to the challenges, they will be as resilient as always.

We are proud to have the S.C. Department of Agriculture and S.C. Farm Bureau as sponsorship partners in today’s special section. Both the governmental agency and the primary organization representing agribusiness in the state are led by T&D Region farmers, Hugh Weathers of Orangeburg County at SCDA and Harry Ott of Calhoun County at SCFB.

Commissioner Weathers, in a column today, said South Carolina as a whole and not just farmers themselves must focus on resilience, with the state expanding agribusiness in a way to aid in growth on the farm. Solving supply-chain issues is of primary importance.

One way the state can do this is expanding its meat-processing and food-processing capabilities. Weathers notes the importance of Premium Peanut’s announcement that it will locate a shelling operation in Orangeburg County, investing $64 million and creating 130 jobs in a county and state that have become major peanut producers.

Weathers wants to see federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan used to help cultivate more processing businesses in the state via the use of matching grants.

With food supply always a priority because so few produce so much for so many, using dollars to ensure that S.C. agriculture prospers and grows is an important part of any economic “rescue.”

