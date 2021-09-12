EDITORIAL: Afghanistan: Americans due answers

• Who advised Biden that evacuating the military before removing Americans (and others) was the best course of action? Knowing this answer will help evaluate the fitness to serve of everyone involved in the decision.

• Biden denied that the U.S. intelligence community had assessed that the Afghan government would likely collapse. The leaders of the intelligence agencies should be heard from in hearings.

• Did Biden misrepresent to the American public what he knew to be untrue when he uttered, “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely”?

• Americans need to know what changed from the time Biden promised to get all Americans out and the actual departure.

• Did Biden ask then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a phone call July 23 to lie when he said, “... And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” about the need to change what Biden called a perception problem?

• Who did we kill, precisely, in the drone strike that occurred days after our service members were killed at the Kabul airport?