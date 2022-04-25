EDITORIAL: Accuracy is vital in forecasts for hurricanes

The recent tornadoes in South Carolina came as experts were readying to predict what kind of hurricane season 2002 will bring come June. One hurricane expert says the current method of predicting the destructive force of the big storms needs to change to better account for damage from tornadoes, rainfall-induced floods and storm surge.

Colorado State University hurricane specialist Philip Klotzbach spoke recently at the National Hurricane Conference in Orlando about his crusade to do away with the famous Saffir-Simpson wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure, the force exerted on the sea surface by the air above, as a better metric to predict hurricane damages.

The Saffir-Simpson scale, which ranks hurricanes based on wind strength from categories 1 through 5, was first made in 1971 by civil engineer Herbert Saffir and meteorologist Robert Simpson, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since then, the scale has become the most used tool in communicating a storm’s strength to the public. Earlier versions of the scale in the ‘70s do incorporate central pressure as a metric, but it was removed for reasons that aren’t clear.

“Wind hasn’t worked recently,” Klotzbach said. “It’s not bad but pressure actually does (predict) better.”

Pressure is what is largely responsible for storm surge — which the National Hurricane Center has said is the most deadly force a hurricane produces. In 2019, the NHC found that most people consider wind to be the greater destructive force in a hurricane’s arsenal, but that isn’t the case, NHC’s storm surge specialist Cody Fritz said via an Associated Press report.

A study of storm damage between 2007 and 2021 found that Saffir-Simpson scale- predictions mostly didn’t see much of a consistent relationship between forecasted wind and excessive hurricane damages, according to CSU. However, CSU found a very strong relationship between predicted pressure and damages to an area, Klotzbach said as reported by AP.

Consider two hurricanes: 2004′s Charley and 2005′s Katrina. Both were devastating storms, but measuring the wind speeds before landfall predicted Category 5 Charley as the more threatening storm. Katrina was measured in as a Category 3 storm before landfall.

“But if we look at the pressure for Katrina, it was much lower than for Charlie when it made landfall,” Klotzbach said.

The lower the pressure, the bigger the storm and more widespread its winds tend to reach, which means not only is there a wider coverage of strong winds but also a greater exertion of storm surge.

Hurricane Charley was devastating for Southwest and Central Florida, but the storm only produced about 7 feet of surge. Katrina put New Orleans through 28 feet of storm surge.

Klotzbach says it may take another storm rated at Category 2 but producing a massive storm surge to produce the change in forecasting strength. Yet his case for a new model seems likely to get more consideration as forecasters look for better ways to warn about a storm’s impending impact. In states such as South Carolina, understanding what a storm will do as it comes ashore is vital in making decisions about evacuation and more.

Colorado State is predicting an above-average hurricane season this year with 19 named storms. Let’s hope none proves destructive and deadly enough to make Klotzbach’s point.

