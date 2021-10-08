EDITORIAL: Accountability failure by Biden and generals

President Joe Biden hopes the political fallout from his botched Afghanistan withdrawal will fade quickly, but the Senate hearing this past week with the secretary of defense and two top generals doesn’t cast his decisions in a better light.

The hearing underscored that the president acted against the advice of the military in yanking the residual U.S. force from the country. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie both made clear in their testimony that they recommended that about 2,500 U.S. troops stay in Afghanistan to delay a Taliban takeover.

That’s not what Biden said he was told. Asked in an ABC News interview days after the August fall of Kabul if his military advisers urged him to maintain America’s small footprint in the country, Biden said, “No one said that to me that I can recall.”

The scandal isn’t that the president ignored military advice — he’s the decision-maker. It’s his refusal to own his decision. Biden wants political credit for ending America’s involvement in Afghanistan, but he’s not willing to take the political risk of admitting he overruled the brass in the process.