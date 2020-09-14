EDITORIAL: Absentee voting expansion needed for Nov. vote

Adjustments to the voting process for November's general election in South Carolina are on the way. Unclear is just how far they will go.
The S.C. Senate agreed to make a change similar to the June primaries and allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot, waiving the requirement that a person cite one of the legally outlined reasons for not voting at the polls.
Though South Carolina absentee voting is de facto early voting because just about anyone can fit into one of the categories to get a ballot, the system continues to require a person to make a formal request. It appears that will not change for the November vote.
Up in the air is whether the S.C. House will go further in accommodating voting amid the coronavirus emergency. Both houses are returning to Columbia for two weeks and representatives are expected to immediately consider the Senate's voting changes as well as be pushed to consider proposals rejected by the upper chamber.
By party-line votes, the Senate with its Republican majority rejected other proposals favored by Democrats and S.C. Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino.
In a July 17 letter, Andino made these recommendations beyond waiving the requirements to vote absentee:
• Allowing voters to apply for an absentee ballot online.
• Removing the witness requirement for absentee return envelopes.
• Allowing the use of drop boxes for the return of absentee ballots.
• Allowing curbside voting to take place at designated locations.
With the absentee voting process having begun with ballots in the mail to those having requested them, time for changes beyond the Senate's is growing short. But at least one other change from June's voting would be wise in COVID-19 times.
For the June primaries, a federal judge struck down the requirement that a person voting by absentee ballot have a witness who would also sign the ballot envelope. The judge said such a requirement carried too much risk of COVID-19 exposure.
The courts yet could weigh in on the November voting, as there are lawsuits pending in federal court. According to Associated Press reporting, judges said they wanted to see what lawmakers planned before making rulings.
With even Andino acknowledging it is too late to get early voting in place, court mandates that set up a battle with state government are not needed. Court decisions should be limited to violations of voting rights. Rejecting early voting is not a violation.
Lawmakers have taken steps to make voting more accessible amid the pandemic, and the decision on whether those steps are enough is and should be a legislative one.
