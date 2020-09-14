EDITORIAL: Absentee voting expansion needed for Nov. vote

• Removing the witness requirement for absentee return envelopes.

• Allowing the use of drop boxes for the return of absentee ballots.

• Allowing curbside voting to take place at designated locations.

With the absentee voting process having begun with ballots in the mail to those having requested them, time for changes beyond the Senate's is growing short. But at least one other change from June's voting would be wise in COVID-19 times.

For the June primaries, a federal judge struck down the requirement that a person voting by absentee ballot have a witness who would also sign the ballot envelope. The judge said such a requirement carried too much risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The courts yet could weigh in on the November voting, as there are lawsuits pending in federal court. According to Associated Press reporting, judges said they wanted to see what lawmakers planned before making rulings.

With even Andino acknowledging it is too late to get early voting in place, court mandates that set up a battle with state government are not needed. Court decisions should be limited to violations of voting rights. Rejecting early voting is not a violation.

Lawmakers have taken steps to make voting more accessible amid the pandemic, and the decision on whether those steps are enough is and should be a legislative one.