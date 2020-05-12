EDITORIAL: Absentee vote needs expansion

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The South Carolina Legislature plans to return to work on May 12, presumably to allow for an extension to pass the state budget.

Here’s something else lawmakers need to do: work on expanding opportunities for South Carolinians to vote absentee.

The June 9 primary elections are a little more than five weeks away, but the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus is still not over. Anything that can be done remotely, like absentee voting, will help flatten the curve and keep citizens safe.

Currently, state law says absentee ballots can be cast by voters who aren’t physically able to leave their home, are away from their home county for work or vacation, have to work the entire time polls are open, if they are sick or mourning the loss of a just-deceased relative, or if they are 65 or older. The caveat is that the absentee ballot must be signed and witnessed.

South Carolina doesn’t allow “no excuse” absentee voting or early voting.

The State Election Commission said it has “no authority” to delay or deviate from conducting the election because of the pandemic. The group said it is encouraging those who are eligible to vote absentee and are in the process of providing masks and gloves for poll workers and sanitizing materials for polling sites.