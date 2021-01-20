EDITORIAL: A want for open talk in new day

About a quarter of Biden voters (26%) and 32% of Trump voters wanted their counterparts to know key values that are important to them.

About one-in-10 Biden (12%) and Trump voters (11%) used the opportunity to urge that those in the other camp not ascribe negative stereotypes to them. The voters said they feel mischaracterized by flawed or inaccurate criticisms from the other side.

Some voters struck themes of unity and common ground, but it was just 13% of Biden voters and 5% of Trump supporters. These minorities offered a perspective that Biden and Trump supporters are more alike than they are different or expressed a need for both groups to recognize each other as Americans.

Indeed, political divisions aside, we are all Americans. And on this day, despite all that has surrounded the 2020 election, there will be a transfer of power even though 21% of Biden voters and 23% of Trump voters criticized the opposing candidate or his supporters, often in harsh terms.

So there are miles to go in finding ways for opposing politicians and those supporting each side to go in finding ways to work together.