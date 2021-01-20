EDITORIAL: A want for open talk in new day

When Joe Biden takes office today as president along with Vice President Kamala Harris, he will do so with a solid measure of public approval as calculated by Pew Research Center.
Sixty-four percent of voters surveyed Jan. 8-12 expressed a positive opinion of his conduct since he won the November election, according to Pew. Majorities also approve of Biden’s Cabinet selections and how he has explained his plans and policies for the future.
Nonetheless, as America embarks today on a new chapter, there is little doubt about divisions. The November majority supporting Biden want nothing to do with Trump and his policies while the millions voting for Trump believe Biden and Democrats do not represent them and their interests.
But maybe the divide is not as insurmountable as many believe.
According to another Pew study done in December, there is a sentiment with which large shares of both Biden and Trump voters agree: a feeling that those who supported the other candidate have little or no understanding of people like them.
Just 2% of Biden voters – and an equally small share of Trump voters – say those who voted for the opposing candidate understand them “very well."
So Pew asked voters what they want those on the opposing side to know about them to understand them better.
About a quarter of Biden voters (26%) and 32% of Trump voters wanted their counterparts to know key values that are important to them.
About one-in-10 Biden (12%) and Trump voters (11%) used the opportunity to urge that those in the other camp not ascribe negative stereotypes to them. The voters said they feel mischaracterized by flawed or inaccurate criticisms from the other side.
Some voters struck themes of unity and common ground, but it was just 13% of Biden voters and 5% of Trump supporters. These minorities offered a perspective that Biden and Trump supporters are more alike than they are different or expressed a need for both groups to recognize each other as Americans.
Indeed, political divisions aside, we are all Americans. And on this day, despite all that has surrounded the 2020 election, there will be a transfer of power even though 21% of Biden voters and 23% of Trump voters criticized the opposing candidate or his supporters, often in harsh terms.
So there are miles to go in finding ways for opposing politicians and those supporting each side to go in finding ways to work together.
But common ground can be found. The strength of the American political system is its protection of the political minority against absolute rule by a majority. We will be optimistic and look ahead on President Joe Biden's first day, echoing the words of a woman in her 60s surveyed by Pew: