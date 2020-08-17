EDITORIAL: A long way since August 100 years ago

In the countdown to Election Day 2020, America this week celebrates milestones in our voting process.
After 72 years of campaigning, lobbying, hunger strikes, imprisonments and appeals to rigid government officials, women -- 50% of the population -- got the right to vote in August 1920. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, passing the three-fourths threshold requirement for the amendment to become law. On Aug. 26, 1920, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution into the law of the land: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The American Bar Association called it “the largest expansion of democracy in the history of our country.”
In a special section in Sunday’s Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com, we explored the history of the women’s suffrage movement and the many players helping it succeed. From the local to national levels, women struggled mightily against a tradition of male-only voting before winning the day. You’ll learn more about Susan B. Anthony and many other women.
One interesting aspect of the movement about which you will not read much is addressed by history advocate David Bruce Smith, who believes the origins of the crusade might have begun with a letter Abigail Adams wrote to her husband, John, the future second president of the United States:
“In the new Code of Laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make I desire you would Remember the Ladies and be more generous and favourable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If perticuliar care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebelion and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”
Smith is co-founder of the Grateful American Book Prize with the late Dr. Bruce Cole, a former chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities. In an interview with the NEH magazine, Humanities, he described the role Mrs. Adams played in her husband’s presidency. Smith also revealed the reason he wrote “Abigail & John,” his book for young readers:
“If you go to Mount Vernon or Montpelier, the signage says, ‘George Washington’s Mount Vernon’ and ‘James Madison’s Montpelier,’ respectively. After a while, it occurred to me that little girls were being excluded from the narrative. If that changed, they would experience these places as something more than old houses that were once occupied by men who are now dead; with a modernized context, girls might feel more engaged, and — over time — historical literacy could rise.
“I gave Abigail top billing in ‘Abigail & John’ because, without her, the prickly John Adams probably would not have made it to the White House. She was his confidante, savvy political adviser, beloved friend, and wife.”
A century later, women play key roles in all aspects of public life in the U.S. Most recently, the first woman of color made history as the vice presidential candidate for the Democratic Party’s national ticket in the November election. Women will be crucial in determining whether she and former Vice President Joe Biden are victorious or whether Republican President Donald Trump is elected to a second term.
Women comprise 53% of the electorate and are more likely to vote than men, with 55% of those eligible participating in the 2018 midterm elections compared to 51.8% of men. They hold the electoral key at nearly all levels of government. A lot has changed in 100 years.
To mark the centennial of women’s right to vote, we invite you to an observance at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the DORA Market Pavilion in downtown Orangeburg. The keynote speaker is Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter. All are encouraged to attend an event at which COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
