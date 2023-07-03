The Fourth of July is an important holiday as we celebrate a nation that is three years away from its 250th birthday. July 4, 2026, will be a momentous date to be observed with celebration and appreciation.

July 4 in Orangeburg has significance beyond the fireworks. On the holiday 35 years ago in 1988, an attack on the then-Orangeburg-Calhoun Law Enforcement Complex produced a shootout, costly fire -- and a miracle: No one died.

Known for his anti-government protests, Clyde Burdell Myers of Branchville (who died in 2001 at age 80) put on a bulletproof vest and steel helmet, then crashed a pickup truck with two drums of gasoline through two locked, iron gates into the sallyport at the LEC.

He poured the gasoline between the communications section of the main building and the then-detention center. He then set it afire, causing nearly $300,000 in damages. A 20-minute gun battle left Myers and four deputies wounded – but no one fatally injured.

Authorities were familiar with Myers. In 1982, he staged a protest sit-in at Family Health Centers for several hours. In 1985, he shackled himself to a chair in protest during a county council meeting.

Early in 1988, he was arrested for barricading and plowing up an unpaved county road adjoining his property. That experience led him to plot a retaliatory attack on the LEC, Myers said in a 1997 interview with The T&D.

Psychiatrists initially said Myers was incompetent to stand trial for the LEC attack, but in 1998 a psychiatrist re-evaluated his competency and told the court that he was competent to stand trial.

Waiving his right to a jury trial, Myers pleaded guilty but mentally ill to assault with intent to kill, two counts of assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and second-degree arson.

Then-First Circuit Judge Costa Pleicones reduced all of Myers' sentences to probation, saying, "While these are significant and horrifying crimes, he was mentally ill due to organic personality syndrome. He knew what he was doing then, but couldn't control himself."

The condition was corrected with a pacemaker and "the physician stated that he is no longer a threat to anyone or himself," the judge added. "Thank goodness for modern medicine."

And 35 years later, thank goodness that an incident that will always be a part of Orangeburg’s July 4th did not result in deaths accompanying major damage to a key public facility.