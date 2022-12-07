EDITORIAL: 81 years later, no forgetting Pearl Harbor

"Remember Pearl Harbor."

For decades the words have been known as the rallying cry that took the United States into World War II a day after the Japanese attacked the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. The date: Dec. 7, 1941.

The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and other military bases on Oahu lasted two hours and left 21 U.S. ships heavily damaged, 323 aircraft damaged or destroyed, and 2,390 people dead and 1,178 wounded. A bomb ripped open the USS Arizona, sinking the ship at its mooring along Battleship Row in nine minutes. It remains an underwater tomb for more than 900 of its 1,177 crewmen.

Before Sept. 11, 2001, the Pearl Harbor attack was the most deadly ever launched against America on our nation's soil. It remains America's "Day of Infamy," so named by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt in seeking and obtaining a declaration of war against Japan on Dec. 8, 1941.

Older people lament that younger generations do not and will not remember what happened 75 years ago today. But veterans expect media not to forget. This is the story of a man willing to speak out about the day he was concerned that The Times and Democrat had forgotten.

Ed Kukelkorn was known to generations as the operator of Kukelkorn's Gun Shop on Carolina Avenue. A unique individual whose story was told so grippingly by T&D Outdoors Columnist Dr. John Rheney in January 2010, Kukelkorn died late in 2009. But this is a story from some years before. Kukelkorn's letter to The T&D editor was dated Dec. 7, 2003:

"I had to talk myself into writing this letter, but I felt it had to be written. I got up this morning to get my paper and put up my flag.

"Why? Well, I guess as ‘Willie and Joe,' the two infantry beetle stompers from World War II, said, ‘Don't get all shook up buddy, a few years down the pike and this mess will all be forgotten.' And I guess forgotten it was. But not by everyone.

"The first thing I noticed was that the only flag I saw flying was mine. I opened the paper, and while I didn't read everything, I could find no mention of Pearl Harbor Day anywhere.

"When I put my paper down, I started thinking and arguing with myself about whether or not to write this letter. I guess most folks really have forgotten the second ‘war to end all wars' and the men and women who fought and died. Why not? What the hell. They teach Waterloo, Green Mountain, the Monitor and Merrimack, and countless others, but ask any high school kid what was the Mariannas Turkey Shoot and he will tell you it's a target match for shotguns out on Edisto Drive.

"What was the Arizona? The student is likely to tell you it's a place in the west where his uncle goes hunting.

"What was the Murmansk Run? He'll tell you it was a Nascar race in Russia. Don't even ask who Skinny Wainwright was or where was Corregidor!

"Who was Jimmy Dolittle? The student will tell you he was some flyer in the Army who became a doctor in the movies. Never heard of Tokyo Rose or Washing Machine Charley, Admiral Nimitz or Yamamoto.

"I hope I make my point. But remember, I was an old seaman gunner from a destroyer that has long since been melted down to make frying pans, needles and golf clubs.

"OK, I'm going to climb down from my soap box, tuck my memories away and get off the backs of all who read this. But remember, not all of us are dead and forgotten and we remember if others don't."

Ed Kukelkorn and his World War II comrades are not forgotten. Pearl Harbor Day indeed was noted in the newspaper that day, but only as part of our daily "Today in history" column. That is not customary for the anniversary and should not be. Previous years' major stories about Dec. 7, 1941, should not give way in any year to the appearance of forgetting such a date. So many Americans were lost that day and in the years after. They made possible the nation we take so for granted. We have not forgotten.

Thanks to the late Ed Kukelkorn for a letter that is an enduring reminder of his service and that of so many others to our nation.