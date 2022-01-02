EDITORIAL: 3 Persons of Year lost during 2021

The Times and Democrat's Person of the Year award was begun in 2009. Each year since, the newspaper has presented the honor to a person for work now and over a lifetime of achievement.

Publisher Cathy Hughes described the T&D Person of the Year award at its inception: “The recognition is not about being the biggest newsmaker, it is about being a leader who exhibits positive actions. (It) is intended to highlight positive contributions by residents of The T&D Region that affect residents of The T&D Region.”

As we today introduce you to the 2021 Person of the Year, we also look back with sadness at the loss of three former honorees, all of whom died this past year.

William B. Cox Sr. of Orangeburg built his own wood-preserving business in Orangeburg in 1953. It grew from five employees and a total weekly payroll of $300 to 14 manufacturing facilities and five distribution yards employing some 400 individuals in 10 states. The founder and former CEO of Cox Industries was Person of the Year in 2015. He had a lifetime of contributions to Orangeburg County, both in terms of his company's economic impact on the community and his charitable work on behalf of its citizens. Cox died Feb. 11 at age 95.

Frank Tourville, Zeus Industrial Products Inc. founder, was the first Person of the Year in 2009, when he purchased and revitalized the Orangeburg Country Club with major improvements in infrastructure and on the golf course. The industry he brought to Orangeburg in 1981, Zeus, continues to achieve major success as an internationally renowned tubing manufacturer. Tourville was a major supporter of Orangeburg and its institutions of higher learning. He died on March 16 at age 87.

In his years as the Regional Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Dandridge helped steer the hospital through difficult times. Amid recession and a health care landscape filled with uncertainty, RMC took major steps to improve care for the community and the region. Dandridge, who succeeded the late H. Filmore Mabry as RMC's leader in 1993 and served in the position until 2017, was Person of the Year in 2012. He died Nov. 28 in Virginia at age 72.

Orangeburg has reason to celebrate the lives and achievements of all having been named T&D Person of the Year, but as 2021 ends and a new year dawns, it is fitting to offer a special tribute to these three and their contributions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0