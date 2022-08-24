EDITORIAL: 3-digit number will expand access to help

Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law in 2021 the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act. It required public schools serving seventh through 12th grade and public and private institutions of higher learning to provide the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and an additional crisis resource of their choosing on school-issued student identification cards.

Passage of the legislation came amid research that shows the rate of suicide among those ages 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018. The rise occurred in most states, with 42 experiencing significant increases, a 2020 report from the Centers from Disease Control shows.

In 2020, the U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes. Suicide is a leading cause of death for people aged 10-34 years.

Connection with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is important. Lifeline is a provider of free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. It is comprised of a national network of local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been 1-800-273-8255.

In July, an important additional step was taken with the roll out of the long-awaited three-digit crisis hotline known as 988. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, transitioning from the previous 10-digit phone number to the 988 dialing code.

By calling 988, care and support is available for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress — whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People in crisis can call or text 988, or use the webchat available at 988lifeline.org.

The Lifeline is a network of 200-plus independent crisis centers across the U.S. and territories. The centers are staffed by trained crisis counselors who are supervised during every shift by a licensed mental-health professional. They adhere to evidence-based protocols to de-escalate feelings of crisis.

There are also national backup centers, Spanish language centers and centers answering chats and texts.

In rare but critical circumstances — less than 2% of the time — counselors will determine via their protocols that someone is at imminent risk of harming themselves or someone else. In these situations, the Lifeline will contact 911 to dispatch emergency services.

The change to the three-digit dialing code can make a big difference in accessibility. Much as the move to 911 years ago became the norm for emergencies, 988 is a key step in on a path toward building out crisis care.

Providing 24/7, free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress works. Lifeline helps thousands of people overcome crisis situations every day.