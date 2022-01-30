EDITORIAL: 2nd pandemic year cannot slow progress

Webster’s defines “progress” as: the act of moving toward a goal; gradual improvement; to move forward in place or time: advance.

The annual T&D Progress Edition is one of the best projects of the year. It never fails to surprise just how many things in The T&D Region can be defined as progress.

And during the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, many might have expected things to be at a standstill. Not so.

Orangeburg County, which can boast of a lot of progressive outcomes and plans in 2021 and into 2022, is the primary sponsor of today’s special section. The county is joined by the Orangeburg County Development Commission and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. They help make it possible for The T&D to share with you news showing that our counties and communities are progressing – and people need to know it.

The reports are, in a sense, a way of bragging about what has been positive over the previous year. The sheer volume of such news should be enough to make most realize ours is a community on the rise with much potential – and the people and places to realize it.

From month to month, there were big stories in 2021-22. Some highlights:

FEBRUARY: Orangeburg Advanced College -- A group of Orangeburg County School District students will be placed on the fast track to college with the launch of a new initiative with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The two institutions teamed up to develop Orangeburg Advanced College for grades in nine through 12. It will give some students a chance to earn an associate degree in high school.

MARCH: Carolina Fresh Farms -- The only farm operation in the entire T&D Region to be completely vertically integrated in the hemp-processing industry resembles a cross between a farm and a laboratory.

APRIL: Allied Air expanding -- Allied Air Enterprises is growing in Orangeburg County. “The expansion of our operations is a testament to the positive business environment and the dedication of our employees in Orangeburg, South Carolina,” a top Allied Air Enterprises official says.

MAY: OCtech honors Tourvilles with naming of building -- Frank and Pearl Tourville's generosity and philanthropy are well known throughout the Orangeburg area and beyond. The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission voted unanimously to name the college’s new, $12.5 million nursing building the Frank and Pearl Tourville Nursing Building.

JUNE: 'Power Site’ being developed in Orangeburg County -- A new industrial park is being developed in Orangeburg County. Construction began in June on a road onto property at the new, 745-acre Orangeburg County Power Site Industrial Park.

JULY: Mattress maker makes Orangeburg flagship U.S. plant -- A Turkish-based company plans to invest about $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years. BRN Sleep Products is a supplier of online mattresses, box spring beds, covers and ready-made brands.

AUGUST: Dominion plan calls for all-gas Cope plant -- The Cope Generating Station burns a mix of coal and natural gas to produce 415 megawatts of power for the region. That could change. Dominion Energy South Carolina released a 15-year integrated resource plan calling for the plant to burn all natural gas beginning in 2030.

SEPTEMBER: $64.3M peanut plant to bring 130 new jobs -- A company owned by peanut growers is planning to bring 130 new jobs to Orangeburg County. Premium Peanut plans to invest $27.5 million in buildings and $36.8 million in equipment in Orangeburg County over the next five years. It will be the state's first peanut-shelling plant.

OCTOBER: 'A place for all people' -- An art studio, computer lab, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater and walking track are among the amenities in the new $9.2 million 50,000-square-foot Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center located in the heart of downtown Orangeburg.

NOVEMBER: S.C. Gateway park 'under construction' -- It’s been 13 years since Dubai World, parent company of Jafza International, said it was considering Orangeburg County for a $600-700 million logistics, manufacturing and distribution center. The company purchased land in the Santee area but the project never materialized as planned. Now there is movement once again at the 1,322-acre “South Carolina Gateway Industrial Park,” formerly JAFZA Magna Park.

DECEMBER: S.C. State celebrates Biden visit, bowl win -- South Carolina State University ended 2021 on a positive note with a visit by the 46th president of the United States and its first HBCU national championship since 2009.

JANUARY 2022: Orangeburg plans to preserve, build new at RR Corner -- Orangeburg City Council unanimously agreed to proceed with the redevelopment of Railroad Corner that would preserve the historic State Theater and facades of buildings at the corner while also adding new buildings in the future.

Even as the events that will make for Progress 2022-23 are unfolding and being cataloged for a special section a year from now, we urge all to take a look at what 2021-22 meant locally. The section is included in Sunday’s T&D and is online at TheTandD.com.

