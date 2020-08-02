EDITORIAL: 2020 sales tax holiday comes at good time

Shoppers will save up to 8.5%, depending on local taxes. The state sales tax rate is 6%. Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday.

"In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it's a time to support our South Carolina businesses," said S.C. Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell. "Don't forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer's website."

Items that won’t be exempt from sales tax during the weekend include jewelry, cosmetics, eye wear, furniture, cellular phones and items placed on layaway.

Our position is to expand, not do away with, the tax-free holidays. The list of what is and is not free of taxation is confounding and should be altered to include nearly all purchases. The state’s leaders promote the holiday as a major boost to business and big bonus for consumers during what has become the third busiest shopping period of the year, surpassed only by the weekends after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.

If the holiday is good for the economy, and it surely will be this year, let’s bring more businesses in on the benefits.

