EDITORIAL: 2020 different kind of season for hurricanes

A hurricane threatening South Carolina in late July and early August is rare, but if forecasters are correct, Hurricane Isaias is just the beginning.
The Atlantic hurricane season is about to get even nastier, forecasters predict. In the coming months, they expect to run out of traditional hurricane names and see about twice as much storm activity as a normal year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration a week ago upped its seasonal forecast, now predicting a far-above-average 19 to 25 named storms — seven to 11 of them to become hurricanes and three to six of those to become major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph. That’s a few more storms than the agency’s May forecast. The agency increased the chance of an above average hurricane season from 60% to 85%.
This year's forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005.
Compounding the major problems that hurricanes present in 2020 is the coronavirus pandemic. Dealing with two emergencies is a major challenge.
That could be seen in the S.C. Emergency Management Division’s recommendations amid Isaias.
These are standard:
- Bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans, that may become hazards in high winds.
- Checking to make sure you have all emergency supplies – and in 2020, including items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19.
- Keeping cell phones and mobile devices fully charged in case of power outages.
- Having multiple ways to get emergency warnings. Some options include Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones, NOAA Weather Radio, and CodeRED Emergency Notifications.
- Heeding warnings issued by local public safety officials.
While Isaias, thankfully, did not bring evacuation into play, a storm that does will prove to be the big test. While shelters in locations such as Orangeburg are destinations for many on the coast during an evacuation, advising people to leave for the safety of a shelter will not be the norm in 2020.
Here is what SCEMD said ahead of Isaias:
“These are a few options provided by officials on what to do if you are unable to stay at your home because of the storm.
“People who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm.
“Stay with friends and family as a first option.
“Go to a motel or hotel, if possible.
“Emergency shelters should be considered an absolute, last resort option due to COVID-19.”
The dilemma is real. To protect people from a major storm, do we put them in shelters where the spread of the coronavirus is a very real threat? Making the call on any evacuation this year will be especially difficult.
Let's hold out hope that the hurricane season will not turn out to be as rough as projected. Still, it's better right now to factor COVID-19 into your emergency planning. The threat of the storm and the threat from the coronavirus must be considered.
