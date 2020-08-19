EDITORIAL: 2020 different kind of season for hurricanes

While Isaias, thankfully, did not bring evacuation into play, a storm that does will prove to be the big test. While shelters in locations such as Orangeburg are destinations for many on the coast during an evacuation, advising people to leave for the safety of a shelter will not be the norm in 2020.

Here is what SCEMD said ahead of Isaias:

“These are a few options provided by officials on what to do if you are unable to stay at your home because of the storm.

“People who live in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm.

“Stay with friends and family as a first option.

“Go to a motel or hotel, if possible.

“Emergency shelters should be considered an absolute, last resort option due to COVID-19.”

The dilemma is real. To protect people from a major storm, do we put them in shelters where the spread of the coronavirus is a very real threat? Making the call on any evacuation this year will be especially difficult.

Let's hold out hope that the hurricane season will not turn out to be as rough as projected. Still, it's better right now to factor COVID-19 into your emergency planning. The threat of the storm and the threat from the coronavirus must be considered.