EDITORIAL: 2 cities, 2 mayors, 1 approach

After a violent weekend in May, protests in South Carolina aimed at police tactics, racial inequality, monuments and other issues have been largely peaceful.

That is something about which our community and state can be proud. And it is not by accident.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler made clear from the outset of unrest after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., by police that he believes protest is justified in addressing social injustices. But he has been equally adamant that protest is to be peaceful. There is no room for violence, rioting and destruction – and Orangeburg has been largely free of such.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin also offered support for peaceful protest but also has been adamant that violence in the name of protesting is not acceptable.

Two months after the initial protests, both mayors recently addressed how they see things now and going forward.

In an interview with The Times and Democrat, Butler said protesters are justified in taking action. “They should be heard because their cause is real.”