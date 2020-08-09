EDITORIAL: 2 cities, 2 mayors, 1 approach

After a violent weekend in May, protests in South Carolina aimed at police tactics, racial inequality, monuments and other issues have been largely peaceful.
That is something about which our community and state can be proud. And it is not by accident.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler made clear from the outset of unrest after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., by police that he believes protest is justified in addressing social injustices. But he has been equally adamant that protest is to be peaceful. There is no room for violence, rioting and destruction – and Orangeburg has been largely free of such.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin also offered support for peaceful protest but also has been adamant that violence in the name of protesting is not acceptable.
Orangeburg mayor: Time to address past injustices; citizens have right to peaceful protest, Butler says
Two months after the initial protests, both mayors recently addressed how they see things now and going forward.
In an interview with The Times and Democrat, Butler said protesters are justified in taking action. “They should be heard because their cause is real.”
Addressing injustices of the past is necessary, Butler said. “I believe citizens have the right to protest but in a peaceful manner to address what they consider as police brutality. Social injustice has long been an issue for people of color and other minorities. The time is right to address past injustices.”
In a speech this past week to the Columbia Rotary Club, Benjamin said he met with protesters after the initial wave of violence in Columbia. He said empathy for protesters is one factor in curbing further violence. Details of his address were reported by The State newspaper of Columbia.
“It really began a conservation of ‘Tell me why you’re here, tell me your stories,’ ” Benjamin said. “We don’t spend enough time talking to each other, we spend so much time yelling at each other.”
He tried to convey, the mayor said, “that we’re in this together -- that’s the only way we are going to get out of this.”
Both mayors also made clear they believe police play an important and continuing role.
“This is not a one-size-fits all situation,” Butler said of actions by some cities to defund police departments. “We have not had any discussion about defunding (the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety). The city is working with the chief to ensure officers are conducting themselves in accordance with policy and regulations.”
Benjamin said law enforcement was vital in restoring calm in Columbia and keeping protests peaceful.
He credited a “fantastic relationship” with Columbia police chief Skip Holbrook and also praised his relationships with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon as helping calm things down in May.
“We have some of the very best law enforcement the country has to offer right here in the Midlands,” Benjamin said. “They work aggressively to build community ties, they invest in community policing when things seem to be going okay.”
Those departments have officers who are “public guardians,” Benjamin said, but also “warriors. We still live in a world in which you need good solid law enforcement.”
And in that world we need more elected officials with the approach of the Orangeburg and Columbia mayors. Cooperation and communication are vital in protecting individual rights, and in protecting people and property.
