EDITORIAL: 1989 hurricane led to new day in preparedness

Hurricane preparedness is a big deal in South Carolina.

Sunday’s T&D print edition included the annual South Carolina Hurricane Guide, a comprehensive look at preparedness in a state that is subject every year to major storms. The guide is primarily the work of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the agency charged with preparing the state for hurricanes and other natural disasters, and keeping the state’s people safe.

In 2021, SCEMD has added another tool, launching https://hurricane.sc/, an interactive website to guide people through the fundamentals of being prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms. The new website is a virtual companion to SCEMD’s main website, www.scemd.org, the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and the annual hurricane guide.

As much history as South Carolina has with hurricanes, there was a time when preparedness was not nearly at the level of today. South Carolina’s “storm of the century” in 1989, Hurricane Hugo, stands as a watershed event.