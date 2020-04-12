Easter hope amid major health crisis

On a normal Easter Sunday, millions of Americans gather for church services, hold large family dinners or hunt for Easter eggs. But with states including South Carolina in some form of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and the government encouraging all Americans to practice social distancing, this is no normal Easter.
A www.WalletHub.com survey examined how Americans’ Easter plans have changed from last year, and gauged people’s attitudes on the crisis in the context of the Easter season and religion.
Some findings:
• Worshippers don’t want to stay home. 56% of Americans who went to church on Easter Sunday last year say they will go to church for Easter this year, if it is open.
• Pandemics make us appreciate family and health more: The coronavirus has made Americans most grateful for their family (40%), followed by health (30%) and then freedom (13%).
• Traditional Easter spending is down: Almost half of Easter-celebrating Americans are skipping out on candy, new outfits and Easter foods this year, in contrast with prior years.
• COVID-19 itself is scarier than financial troubles: 68% of Americans are more worried about the coronavirus than the U.S. economy.
• Lockdowns should last: About half of Americans believe that non-essential business, restaurants and travel should not restart for at least three months.
Normal or not when it comes to large gatherings and traditions, Easter and the hope it brings through the Resurrection has never been more important. In the best of times and the worst of times, there always will be Easter. And there will be the need for prayers.
South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott recognizes that need. He has joined with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, and Mark Walker, R-N.C., in calling for the country to come together in non-denominational, private and voluntary prayer at noon every day.
Scott and the other lawmakers stated: “In April, we ask our nation to come together in prayer at noon each day to help lift up those suffering from COVID-19, protect our health care professionals and first responders, and bring clarity and strength to the Coronavirus Task Force and state public health officials leading our response.
"Be it after the shootings at Mother Emanuel church or the horrific attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in times of tragedy, our country often turns to faith and prayer to unite us in common resolve. With the projected death toll from coronavirus currently estimating at least 100,000 people, we can all do our part – from social distancing and washing our hands to keeping those on the frontlines of this battle in our prayers each day.”
For a noon prayer on this Easter Sunday, we close with a submission by Dennis Golas of South Hadley, Massachusetts:
God, I know life will get better,
I have faith in the future, to fuel my day,
to do better, be better.
I will never lose the light, that you shine on me.
I will stay true to my faith, and build on my beliefs.
I know I can count on you for strength, in my time of need.
I will give my best, for tomorrow and the days that succeed.
I will become a lifter of spirit, to those in need.
Where I go from here, is where I believe.
Watch me grow and begin again.
Amen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.