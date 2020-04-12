Easter hope amid major health crisis

Normal or not when it comes to large gatherings and traditions, Easter and the hope it brings through the Resurrection has never been more important. In the best of times and the worst of times, there always will be Easter. And there will be the need for prayers.

South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott recognizes that need. He has joined with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, and Mark Walker, R-N.C., in calling for the country to come together in non-denominational, private and voluntary prayer at noon every day.

Scott and the other lawmakers stated: “In April, we ask our nation to come together in prayer at noon each day to help lift up those suffering from COVID-19, protect our health care professionals and first responders, and bring clarity and strength to the Coronavirus Task Force and state public health officials leading our response.

"Be it after the shootings at Mother Emanuel church or the horrific attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in times of tragedy, our country often turns to faith and prayer to unite us in common resolve. With the projected death toll from coronavirus currently estimating at least 100,000 people, we can all do our part – from social distancing and washing our hands to keeping those on the frontlines of this battle in our prayers each day.”