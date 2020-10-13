Earthquakes a threat, even amid pandemic

After four consecutive years of being impacted by tropical systems and the weeks spent tracking the threat of Hurricane Dorian in 2019, South Carolina may get fortunate in 2020. Officially, the season runs through November, but the chances of major impact are diminishing with each passing day.
But even in a year when the coronavirus has taken center stage, there is the need for preparedness for all kinds of disasters. This week, the focus is earthquakes.
Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Awareness Week for Oct. 11-17. The S.C. Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take the opportunity to learn about the state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. A highlight of the week will be the Great Southeast ShakeOut on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10:15 a.m.
More than a million people across eight states and Washington, D.C., will take part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill. The regional ShakeOut drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake — “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” For most people, in most situations, this means to:
- DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees.
- COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk.
- HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).
So what about the coronavirus protocol for drills this year? Considering that a quake could hit the same as a hurricane even amid a pandemic, being ready is important.
People are advised they can hold drills when and where they want. They can choose another date or several dates, and include people in multiple locations (home, work or school). Video conferencing can be used.
Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities and households are all encouraged to participate. Worldwide, 12 million people are expected to join in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills on Thursday.
Similar to other emergency preparedness drills sponsored by SCEMD, the signal to begin the drill will be broadcast at 10:15 a.m. on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media.
South Carolina has good reason to note the risk of quakes.
There have been eight low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in South Carolina so far this year. The state experiences approximately 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to geologists with the College of Charleston. The South Carolina Emergency Manager mobile app has an earthquake map feature that lists recent earthquake activity. It also allows you to sign up to be notified when an earthquake occurs.
The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded along the East Coast was just outside Charleston on Aug. 31, 1886. The 7.3-magnitude quake devastated the region and was felt from Chicago to Cuba.
According to a study commissioned by SCEMD, an earthquake of similar magnitude occurring today would result in tremendous loss of life, severe property damage and extreme economic loss.
In 2011, as South Carolina was hearing early predictions of Hurricane Irene scoring a direct hit on the state, Aug. 26 produced the strongest earthquake felt on the East Coast in years. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake ranks as the second strongest ever measured in Virginia. Near the epicenter, brick house walls cracked and chimneys were thrown down or badly damaged, according to the USGS. Minor damage was observed from about Bristol, Tennessee, to Roanoke, Virginia.
Locally, the Bowman area is considered a central point for potential earthquake activity. The town is situated on the Middleton Place-Summerville Seismic Zone, which along with the Ravenel-Adams Run-Hollywood area near Charleston experiences about 70% of the earthquake activity in the state, according to the SCEMD.
Officials say they are as prepared as they can be for an earthquake, with rescue teams and emergency responders being trained regularly on structural collapse and emergency response. Thursday is your individual opportunity at preparedness.
The Great SouthEast ShakeOut drill is open to everyone in South Carolina. To register, go to www.shakeout.org/southeast.
