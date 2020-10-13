Earthquakes a threat, even amid pandemic

So what about the coronavirus protocol for drills this year? Considering that a quake could hit the same as a hurricane even amid a pandemic, being ready is important.

People are advised they can hold drills when and where they want. They can choose another date or several dates, and include people in multiple locations (home, work or school). Video conferencing can be used.

Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities and households are all encouraged to participate. Worldwide, 12 million people are expected to join in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills on Thursday.

Similar to other emergency preparedness drills sponsored by SCEMD, the signal to begin the drill will be broadcast at 10:15 a.m. on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media.

South Carolina has good reason to note the risk of quakes.

There have been eight low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in South Carolina so far this year. The state experiences approximately 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to geologists with the College of Charleston. The South Carolina Emergency Manager mobile app has an earthquake map feature that lists recent earthquake activity. It also allows you to sign up to be notified when an earthquake occurs.