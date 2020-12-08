Doom, gloom not reality for economy

The Wall Street Journal on Dow Jones Industrial Average surging above 30,000 for the first time:

The American economy is a wonderful engine of prosperity left to its own devices, and on has shown this again with another surge in equity prices that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 30,000 for the first time. Stock prices rise and fall, but this symbolic milestone of optimism for the future shows the economy’s resilience despite the COVID-19 plague.

We’ve lost track of the many doom and gloom predictions, especially since politicians shut down the economy in March. Remember the disaster that was supposed to follow the end of enhanced federal jobless benefits on July 31? Didn’t happen. Third quarter growth was 33.1%.

Then recall the catastrophe if Congress didn’t pass another $3 trillion spending bill? Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi issued almost daily press releases, echoed by the sages at Bloomberg. Didn’t happen. Then we were told that if the Treasury ended the Federal Reserve’s special pandemic facilities, the markets would reel. Some reeling.