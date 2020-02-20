DJJ can’t wait on lawmakers

Some of the tougher problems are interrelated and may require legislative action. The state simply lacks in-patient psychiatric care for seriously ill juvenile offenders, some of whom end up in solitary confinement for extended periods.

As reported by The Post and Courier's Fleming Smith and Sara Coello, one young man with disabilities and a history of mental problems spent five months in solitary confinement.

It is inhumane to lock a mentally ill youth in a dank cell for 23 hours per day. He belongs in a mental institution, but the state Department of Mental Health has refused to accept him into its system, and many private psychiatric clinics won't accept youths with a history of criminal behavior.

The Mental Health Department should be required to accept incarcerated youths who can't get the treatment they need from DJJ, or to start a specialized unit for treating youthful offenders.

Clearly, the incarceration of youths should be geared toward rehabilitation. That requires having guards specially trained to deal with youths — and having enough of them. Federal investigators found that staffing fell by nearly 30% between September 2017 and May 2019 while the juvenile population rose.