DID YOU SEE? Cobb-Hunter IS planning re-election bid

"The article clearly stated that I had decided not to run for the DNC but a significant number of people thought it said I would not run for re-election to the South Carolina House. Initially I thought it was a couple of people and I didn’t need to worry about it. Boy was I wrong and the rumor seems to be taking a life of its own."

Cobb-Hunter is the state's longest-serving representative and a decision by her not to seek re-election to the S.C. House would be news around the state and beyond. BUT SHE IS SEEKING RE-ELECTION.

"To be clear, on March 16, I plan to file for re-election to continue representing House District 66 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. I have been honored to serve the district and am humbled by the show of support that I have received through the years," Cobb-Hunter said.

And the lawmaker said she found a silver lining in the confusion among her constituents and others: