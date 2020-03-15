Development progress ends the decade
Development progress ends the decade

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we conclude a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.

We’ve identified the big stories as selected by The T&D at the end of each year. Now that we're done, we want you to weigh in.

At The Times and Democrat’s Facebook page beginning today, you'll find a post listing our top story of each year. Let us know via comment your selection for the story of the decade.

We'll conclude looking back at the 2010s with an editorial comparing our choice and yours.

---

Orangeburg tragedy shocks nation in 2010

The T&D Region saw a year of growth in 2019, with groups and government bodies throughout the area improving old facilities and adding new ones. The development was selected as the year’s top story.

• Claflin University kicked things off when it celebrated the completion of its Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex in January 2019.

• South Carolina State University also made strides by bringing Camp Harry Daniels in Elloree back to life. The university’s 1890 Research and Extension Program received a $3.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to construct a new 1890 Research and Extension Center.

• April 2019 marked the ribbon cutting for the new, $5.6 million Orangeburg County Department of Social Services/Department of Health and Human Services building.

Development amid a high jobless rate

• The Regional Medical Center’s $8.6 million Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center opened in April.

• Entertainment options expanded with the reopening of Orangeburg's BlueBird Theatre following structural repairs and other improvements made at the historic theater in 2019.

• Swedish automotive supplier Gnotec Group cut the ribbon on its Orangeburg County plant in September. The company is investing $5.9 million and creating 78 new jobs over the next five years at the plant.

• Denmark-Olar High School cut the ribbon on a new stadium, which has the capacity to seat 1,500 and the power to switch lights on and off with a smartphone app.

S.C. State woes at top of 2012 news

• The Orangeburg community got its first look at the City of Orangeburg's new North Road recreational park complex during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December. The complex is located behind Orangeburg Preparatory Schools’ North Road campus.

• Classes began in January in Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College's $12.5 million, 30,000-square-foot Nursing and Health Science building.

Other stop stories for the year were:

• A multicount federal indictment released in March accused six municipal or Orangeburg County law enforcement officers and three others with various federal crimes. By the end of the year, all but one of the nine co-defendants pleaded guilty to their roles. Some of the co-defendants were accused of helping individuals obtain fraudulent U-Visas by taking bribes for fake certifications and incident reports.

T&D edition puts focus on progress

• An Orangeburg man was charged after he allegedly shot a Regional Medical Center employee in the emergency department in April. In the days and weeks following the shooting, RMC officials revisited the facility’s security measures and discussions ensued about mental health care access.

• Dr. Henry N. Tisdale retired after 25 years as Claflin University president.

• School district consolidation became reality in July when three districts became the Orangeburg County School District.

Go to The T&D Facebook page to vote for the story of the decade.

SCSU woes continued through ‘13
Let us show them how far we have come
Things get worse before getting better
EDITORIAL COLUMN: 2015 floods -- unforgettable aftermath
EDITORIAL COLUMN: Consolidation push tops 2017 news
Hurricane Matthew leaves mark
Consolidation tops the news again in 2018

TOP STORIES OF THE DECADE

Which year’s top story do you believe is the top story of the decade? You’ll find this list at The Times and Democrat’s Facebook page. Tell us via comment your pick and why.

2010: An Orangeburg woman is accused of killing her two sons and driving a car with their bodies inside into the Edisto River.

2011: Economic development advances. In Orangeburg County, new and existing industries announce they are investing $85 million and creating 700 new jobs.

2012: S.C. State’s woes begin unfolding: an internal investigation, the resignation of three trustees and the university president, and an attempt to remove the entire board of trustees. And it didn’t stop there. The year brings a significant drop in student enrollment and financial deficits.

2013: S.C. State’s turmoil grows: federal corruption charges, guilty pleas, an interim president trying to cope with a fiscal crisis, the replacement of several board members by lawmakers and controversy surrounding the hiring of a new president.

2014: The year sees S.C. State on the verge of financial disaster, on probation by its accrediting agency and in the news when a former board chairman is convicted on numerous corruption charges.

2015: The T&D Region is slammed by record flooding.

2016: Hurricane Matthew leaves widespread damage.

2017: Lawmakers move to consolidate Orangeburg County school districts.

2018: The school district consolidation process advances.

2019: New construction is celebrated in The T&D Region.

