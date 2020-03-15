Development progress ends the decade

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we conclude a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.

We’ve identified the big stories as selected by The T&D at the end of each year. Now that we're done, we want you to weigh in.

At The Times and Democrat’s Facebook page beginning today, you'll find a post listing our top story of each year. Let us know via comment your selection for the story of the decade.

We'll conclude looking back at the 2010s with an editorial comparing our choice and yours.

The T&D Region saw a year of growth in 2019, with groups and government bodies throughout the area improving old facilities and adding new ones. The development was selected as the year’s top story.

• Claflin University kicked things off when it celebrated the completion of its Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex in January 2019.

• South Carolina State University also made strides by bringing Camp Harry Daniels in Elloree back to life. The university’s 1890 Research and Extension Program received a $3.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to construct a new 1890 Research and Extension Center.