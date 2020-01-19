A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. The 10 years were eventful in The T&D Region. But just how so?
Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19. We'll identify the big stories as selected by The T&D at the end of each year, then offer perspective on those stories with the luxury of hindsight.
When we're done, you'll get a chance to weigh in. We'll ask you to vote via our Facebook page on a story of the decade and give us your reasoning. We'll conclude with an editorial comparing our choice and yours.
---
The economy and economic development topped T&D Region news in 2011.
In Orangeburg County, new and existing industries announced they would be investing $85 million and creating 700 new jobs.
"It has been a great year and a great sign for 2012," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "We will have bigger and better announcements in the future."
Key Orangeburg County industrial announcements were related to the growing aerospace sector associated with Boeing locating in Charleston.
- United Kingdom-based GKN Aerospace investing $38 million and creating 278 jobs over six years.
- GKN Aerospace locating in a speculative building in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.
Despite the new job creation and capital investment announcements, Orangeburg County's unemployment rate remained at a stunning 15.6% for the month of November 2011. Times are better for jobs now.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in November, tied for its lowest rate since county-level records began in 1990. The county hit the same low in September 2019.
Other top stories from the year:
- The county received $12.1 million in federal dollars toward the upgrade of the U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 95 interchange in Santee, a project completed in 2017.
- The S.C. Legislative Audit Council completed a review of South Carolina State University's James E. Clyburn University Transportation Center in June, finding money set aside for its construction is accounted for.
- Dr. Walter A. Tobin became president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on June 1.
- St. Matthews Police Chief Capers Wannamaker, the town's first African-American police chief, died March 19 after his 2006 Chevrolet SUV crashed into a stand of trees off Burke Road. He was 60.
- There was a changing of the guard on election night 2011 as challengers voted out school board incumbents across Orangeburg County. The three school boards are no more as Orangeburg County completed consolidation into a countywide district in 2019.
- Bamberg and Barnwell counties announced in October they would be working to develop a regional health care system. The effort did not succeed, with the Regional Medical Center ultimately becoming the leading provider, opening its Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center in 2019.
- Orangeburg County Council voted 5-2 to rescind Sunday blue laws in June. Elimination of the blue laws allowed retailers to begin opening on Sunday mornings and ended restrictions on items that can be sold.
The sale of beer, wine and alcohol on Sunday remained prohited until a referendum in 2016.
Next Sunday: 2012
