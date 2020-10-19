Deer pose big danger on highways

The post-Labor Day death toll and number of accidents on the state’s roads are annually magnified by encounters with the state’s large population of white tail deer. More than 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions are reported in South Carolina annually.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources estimates deer numbers are lower in South Carolina compared to peak levels in the late 1990s. And data collected by the S.C. Department of Public Safety indicate deer-vehicle collisions have declined over the past 25 years.

Yet South Carolina still ranks among the states where the risk of a deer-related crash is highest. And crashes can be deadly, and they for certain are costly. AAA Carolinas reports that in 2018 the average deer-related claim in the Carolinas totaled $2,500 in damages.

To avoid crashes, the Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recommend:

• Use extra caution in known deer zones.

• At night, when there is no oncoming traffic, use high beams.

• Avoid swerving when you see a deer.

• Scan the road for deer and other danger signs.

• Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles.