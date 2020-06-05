D-Day legacy: heroes then, heroes now

Sept. 11, 2001. The worst attack on our shores claimed 3,000 Americans. It is the reason America has been at war against terrorism ever since.
It’s a different kind of war, with no great battles like those of World War II. There are casualties, though, with the people in our armed forces knowing full well the risks they face daily and the risks that face our nation if U.S. forces and our allies do not succeed in rooting out terrorists dedicated to our destruction.
Stopping those dedicated to destroying freedom was the mission 76 years ago on June 6, 1944.
More than 2,500 Americans lost their lives on D-Day, the greatest amphibious assault in history. It was the day America and our allies began the process of physically taking Europe back from the Nazis and Fascists.
Immortalized in the hit movie “Saving Private Ryan,” the contributions of the soldiers who won the day at Normandy in 1944 cannot be underestimated. People do what they have to do in such situations.
Many were the heroes from that great day. Many are those still thankful for being spared as they watched hundreds die around them.
Their stories are not dissimilar to the stories of heroes and heroines on Sept. 11 and the days and months afterward.
Speaking at a D-Day invasion site on Memorial Day after the 9-11 attack, then-President George W. Bush made the connection across time.
“Our wars have won for us every hour we live in freedom,” Bush said. “Our wars have taken from us the men and women we honor today, and every hour of the lifetimes they had hoped to live.”
The same is true now, Bush said. “For some military families in America and in Europe, the grief is recent with the losses we have suffered. … They can know, however, that the cause is just and, like other generations, these sacrifices have spared many others from tyranny and sorrow.”
The president’s words came before the war in Iraq and the more than 1,600 U.S. casualties. Americans of new generations are learning painful lessons about national sacrifice.
Those from the “Greatest Generation” can tell us. Commitment to war is no small mission. Winning a war against a formidable and dedicated enemy is not easy. It is costly.
Will Americans of today be remembered like the great World War II generation in persevering and winning the inevitable victory? Will we stand for the ideals upon which our nation was founded and for which the soldiers of June 6, 1944, fought?
As we approach June 6, 2020, we pray so. And we again give thanks to the heroes of that day 76 years ago.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!