D-Day legacy: heroes then, heroes now

“Our wars have won for us every hour we live in freedom,” Bush said. “Our wars have taken from us the men and women we honor today, and every hour of the lifetimes they had hoped to live.”

The same is true now, Bush said. “For some military families in America and in Europe, the grief is recent with the losses we have suffered. … They can know, however, that the cause is just and, like other generations, these sacrifices have spared many others from tyranny and sorrow.”

The president’s words came before the war in Iraq and the more than 1,600 U.S. casualties. Americans of new generations are learning painful lessons about national sacrifice.

Those from the “Greatest Generation” can tell us. Commitment to war is no small mission. Winning a war against a formidable and dedicated enemy is not easy. It is costly.

Will Americans of today be remembered like the great World War II generation in persevering and winning the inevitable victory? Will we stand for the ideals upon which our nation was founded and for which the soldiers of June 6, 1944, fought?

As we approach June 6, 2020, we pray so. And we again give thanks to the heroes of that day 76 years ago.

