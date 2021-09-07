COVID again puts hospitals at big risk

The blessing about COVID-19 is that most people who get infected don’t get very sick. Many — perhaps most — don’t even realize they have it, unless they happen to take a test.

So people who think we’re overreacting to the pandemic have a legitimate point when they say we shouldn’t get so worked up over the number of positive tests. Part of the reason those numbers are going up so much — and are so much higher than they were last summer — could be the fact that testing is so much more easily available and more frequently required.

The number and percent of positive tests do tell us how prevalent the virus is in our communities, and therefore how much more or less likely any of us are to get infected, but the most important metrics always have been how many people are hospitalized and how many are dying.

And if you’re looking at the pandemic from a strictly hard-nosed, pragmatic perspective — setting aside the costs in human suffering and lost lives — the number of hospitalizations is the more important of the two. After all, the reason we put the economy on ice last spring wasn’t to save lives. It was to slow the spread of the virus enough that our hospital system wouldn’t collapse.

From that perspective, it’s time for South Carolina to get worried.