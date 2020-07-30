Court right not to waive Bar exam

In any event, there would be no requirement that they pass the Bar after the pandemic ends and no argument that there was an urgent public need to immediately increase South Carolina’s supply of attorneys by 350.

Since some unidentified number of the 150 unidentified petitioners were deans and professors of the law schools and S.C. attorneys, we suspect that this was in part an attempt to use the pandemic as an excuse to eliminate the exam altogether.

After all, it comes at a time of growing agitation nationally against the exam, which, like nursing exams and medical boards and other professional licensing tests, is used by states to protect the public from students who graduate without the knowledge they need. And it would give future law school graduates a pretty good argument that they shouldn’t have to take the exam, which as many as a third of graduates fail the first time.

The court very reasonably declined to allow this year’s graduates to practice law without demonstrating their competence, noting that “a significant percentage of the applicants from each law school fail to obtain a qualifying score for admission, thereby demonstrating a lack of basic legal knowledge and skills,” and opting instead to make accommodations for the pandemic that the relatively small number of test takers allows it to do.