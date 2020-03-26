Coronavirus reprieve for plastic bags

It’s not as if there have not been warnings about the down side of plastic bag bans such as those implemented in communities along South Carolina’s coast and elsewhere. In the name of environmental protection, people are being put at risk in others ways.

Michael Graham, political editor at InsideSources.com, reports that across the country, the bag ban is under fire.

• On Friday, the mayor of Kent, Washington, ordered her city to stop enforcing its single-use plastic bag ban.

• The next night and on the opposite coast, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu went even further, issuing an executive order requiring grocery stores and other retailers to “temporarily transition to use of single-use paper or plastic bags” and away from reusable shopping bags.

• In New York, state Sen. John Flanagan is calling for the state’s plastic-bag ban to be suspended, while Waterville, Maine, Mayor Nick Isgro wants to ban reusable shopping bags for 60 days.

“Whether it’s coronavirus that gets transferred or something else, we know scientifically these things are laden with germs because a lot of people just don’t clean them,” Isgro said.