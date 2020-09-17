Constitution is foundation for freedom

Through its Bill of Rights, the Constitution guarantees freedoms such as speech, religion and assembly, it mandates fair trials, it outlaws slavery and it allows citizens to bear arms.

It is a document that represents the highest law of the land, above the statutes and regulations that are approved by our lawmakers. It is the laws they OK that are put to the constitutional test by the nation’s judicial system, a third arm in a system of checks and balances that prevents the executive and legislative branches from gaining too much power. The very system was established by none other than the Constitution.

Understanding the relevance of the Constitution in this day is to understand the need for great caution when considering amendments. Every year, more than 100 are proposed. Most never even get out of congressional committee. They range from hotly debated issues such as prohibiting flag burning to an amendment that would allow the public to repeal laws by popular vote.

There is good reason for our founding fathers to have required a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress, plus approval of three-fourths of the states to enact a constitutional amendment. Many amendments are products of the time, reflecting popular sentiment in a given year or period. Laws can be enacted and changed with the political winds. The Constitution should not be so altered.

To foster understanding of the Constitution and its great place in our nation of laws, Congress has mandated that students in our schools be taught about the Constitution. There is no more important lesson for Americans in understanding the greatness of the foundation laid for us — and no greater challenge than protecting it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0