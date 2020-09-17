Constitution is foundation for freedom

Today has great historical significance – and great significance now for a nation in which some are questioning its foundations.
Sept. 17 marks Constitution Day, the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. That great document is the backbone of the system of laws of the United States.
The Constitution and Bill of Rights give our nation the rule of law that sends people to the courtroom and not the street to find justice.
That same Constitution is the document setting up the system of checks and balances that enables the courts to temper the excesses of the legislative branch and equally gives legislators and the people of the nation the power to amend the document when they disagree with court interpretations. The Constitution grants to our president great power but does not allow the chief executive to be a king, and it gives states great power but not to the point of making laws that override constitutional tenets.
This year, there are other reminders of the significance of the Constitution as there are those from without and within determined to tear down the nation built around its principles. Americans must not allow them to succeed — recognizing that this nation with its constitutional foundation was born of revolution that established individual liberty and has survived civil war, depression, world wars, school desegregation and attacks on our homeland. Detractors say these are the later days of the great democracy. Don’t believe it.
Through its Bill of Rights, the Constitution guarantees freedoms such as speech, religion and assembly, it mandates fair trials, it outlaws slavery and it allows citizens to bear arms.
It is a document that represents the highest law of the land, above the statutes and regulations that are approved by our lawmakers. It is the laws they OK that are put to the constitutional test by the nation’s judicial system, a third arm in a system of checks and balances that prevents the executive and legislative branches from gaining too much power. The very system was established by none other than the Constitution.
Understanding the relevance of the Constitution in this day is to understand the need for great caution when considering amendments. Every year, more than 100 are proposed. Most never even get out of congressional committee. They range from hotly debated issues such as prohibiting flag burning to an amendment that would allow the public to repeal laws by popular vote.
There is good reason for our founding fathers to have required a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress, plus approval of three-fourths of the states to enact a constitutional amendment. Many amendments are products of the time, reflecting popular sentiment in a given year or period. Laws can be enacted and changed with the political winds. The Constitution should not be so altered.
To foster understanding of the Constitution and its great place in our nation of laws, Congress has mandated that students in our schools be taught about the Constitution. There is no more important lesson for Americans in understanding the greatness of the foundation laid for us — and no greater challenge than protecting it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!