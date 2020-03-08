Consolidation tops the news again in 2018

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.

We’re identifying the big stories as selected by The T&D at the end of each year and in some instances offering perspective on those stories with the luxury of hindsight.

When we're done, you'll get a chance to weigh in. We'll ask you to vote via our Facebook page on a story of the decade and give us your reasoning. We'll conclude with an editorial comparing our choice and yours.

---

Orangeburg County officials discussed consolidating the three existing school districts into one for years. In 2018 it stepped much closer to reality, becoming The Times and Democrat’s top story for the second consecutive year.

Lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 requiring the merger of the county’s three school districts into one by July 2019. Ultimately, the three districts ended their work on June 30, 2019, with July 1, 2019, being the first official day of operation for the new, consolidated school district.

In 2018, an 18-member Orangeburg County Consolidation Transition Committee did its work.