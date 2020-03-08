Consolidation tops the news again in 2018

A new decade has begun, leaving behind the 2010s. Today we continue a special T&D series looking back at the years 2010 through '19.
Orangeburg County officials discussed consolidating the three existing school districts into one for years. In 2018 it stepped much closer to reality, becoming The Times and Democrat’s top story for the second consecutive year.
Lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 requiring the merger of the county’s three school districts into one by July 2019. Ultimately, the three districts ended their work on June 30, 2019, with July 1, 2019, being the first official day of operation for the new, consolidated school district.
In 2018, an 18-member Orangeburg County Consolidation Transition Committee did its work.
"I think we did pretty good," Chairman Donnie Hilliard said. "Each one of us walked in there with 20 different opinions and 20 different ideas on how to do it. After seven months, we all came in one accord. We did not have one fight."
Over an eight-month period, the OCTC researched the three existing school districts and came up with recommendations for the new, single school district board. The recommendations were compiled with the understanding the new countywide school board would have the option to either accept or reject the recommendations.
In November, county voters elected nine new school board members from a field of 32 candidates. Voters generally cast their ballots in support of candidates with education experience.
The nine board members are: Betty Macon Pelzer, Vernell H. Goodwin, William O’Quinn, Peggy James-Tyler, Idella W. Carson, Ruby Edwards, Mary Berry Ulmer, Ralph Lee “Poppy” Brown and Debora B. Brunson.
Other big stories for 2018 were:
• Several companies, including foreign firms, announced they were bringing new investments and jobs into Orangeburg County.
The county welcomed the first Volvo supplier into the state. Also, companies from both Italy and China announced they will be locating their plants in the county.
Orangeburg County reached its lowest unemployment rate in the 28 years.
• Two Orangeburg County legislators said they were committed to moving the county forward in the aftermath of a legal dispute in which one accused the other of assault.
A jury of five men and one woman found Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, not guilty of third-degree assault and battery.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said Govan grabbed her right arm and twisted it, causing her to fall back, on May 11, 2017, at the Statehouse in Columbia.
The incident centered around debate over school district consolidation.
• Claflin University President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale announced on April 17 the end of a journey that has took him and his wife through more than two decades of ensuring academic excellence, community pride and enhanced quality of life at and beyond his beloved alma mater.
Tisdale announced his retirement effective June 30, 2019, during a press conference held at Ministers' Hall.
• St. Matthews-based Tri-County Electric Cooperative made history in 2018 as energized members ousted existing board members and elected an entirely new board amid allegations board members received high pay and perks.
