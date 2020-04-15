COMMENTARY: ‘Wet’ markets threaten global health

The two senators are being joined by Congressmen Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and more than 60 of their Senate and House colleagues in urging leading international health and wildlife organizations to take aggressive action toward a permanent global ban on live wildlife markets as well as a ban on the international trade of live wildlife. So-called “wet markets” create a breeding ground for infectious diseases such as the 2003 SARS outbreak and are suspected to be the source of COVID-19, the lawmakers stated.

“Global action is needed to prevent future deadly pandemics,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the directors-general of the WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. “It is imperative that we take action as a global community to protect public health.”

Scientists agree that “wet markets” are fertile breeding ground for zoonotic diseases – diseases that jump between animals and humans – because of the proximity of shoppers, vendors, and both live and dead animals. This environment allows viruses from different species to come into contact, mutate and spread from one species to another.