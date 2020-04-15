COMMENTARY: ‘Wet’ markets threaten global health

Will the United States and other countries demand compensation from China for the huge costs in lives and dollars from the coronavirus pandemic?
Will groups such as the World Health Organization be able to regain credibility after making light of China’s role in the pandemic?
How much information will China ever provide about the coronavirus and its origins?
Many are the questions and few are the answers to date. But the fact that the coronavirus began in China appears indisputable and should not be ignored. China did not act effectively to stop the spread.
Though bats are believed to be the initial host of the novel coronavirus, reports are it first appeared in a market in Wuhan, China, known for selling exotic game alongside more common animals.
The prevalence of live wildlife markets in China and around the world has gained increased attention amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
According to a report at TheHill.com, the United Nations' acting head of biodiversity and the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert are among numerous officials calling for the wildlife markets to shut down.
And though China has announced a ban on wildlife trade and consumption, and wildlife markets, a group of lawmakers led by South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and New Jersey Democratic U.S. Sen. Corey Booker states that is not enough. They contend the ban is susceptible to loopholes and must be stricter.
The two senators are being joined by Congressmen Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and more than 60 of their Senate and House colleagues in urging leading international health and wildlife organizations to take aggressive action toward a permanent global ban on live wildlife markets as well as a ban on the international trade of live wildlife. So-called “wet markets” create a breeding ground for infectious diseases such as the 2003 SARS outbreak and are suspected to be the source of COVID-19, the lawmakers stated.
“Global action is needed to prevent future deadly pandemics,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the directors-general of the WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. “It is imperative that we take action as a global community to protect public health.”
Scientists agree that “wet markets” are fertile breeding ground for zoonotic diseases – diseases that jump between animals and humans – because of the proximity of shoppers, vendors, and both live and dead animals. This environment allows viruses from different species to come into contact, mutate and spread from one species to another.
“The viruses can subsequently spread or ‘spill over’ into humans through handling and consumption of wildlife, potentially starting highly contagious outbreaks of new and deadly diseases for which we have no natural immunity -- as we are currently seeing with COVID-19 and have seen with SARS, Ebola, monkeypox and Lassa fever in the recent past,” the lawmakers stated. “Wet markets in particular pose a threat to global public health because wildlife comes from many different locations without any standardized sanitary or health inspection processes.”
With scientists estimating that approximately 60 to 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, with diseases having been responsible for at least five pandemics over the last 45 years, including Ebola and MERS, the world should be up in arms about “wet markets” and join with the U.S. lawmakers in pressing for every action to put an end to the them.
