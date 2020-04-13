COMMENTARY: Virus: Why some more than others?

Many questions surround the coronavirus and why it affects some people in horrible ways and is scarcely even noticed by others contracting it. Time will produce answers, and the sooner the better.
A general conclusion has been that older people and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk, but there are many examples now of younger and seemingly healthy people succumbing to the virus for inexplicable reasons.
As the impact continues to be analyzed, a further trend has emerged: The virus is impacting communities of color more severely than others. Explanations as to why range from more underlying health conditions among African Americans, including diabetes and heart disease, to more people being exposed as workers staying on the job amid the coronavirus quarantines.
Further answers are needed.
South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott this past week wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, stating in part:
“As you move forward with additional actions aimed at combating COVID-19, we ask that you use the tools and authorities available to the Department to identify, monitor, and analyze potential racial disparities in the prevalence, along with the hospitalization and mortality rates, of this disease.
“In recent days, a number of concerning reports have emerged, suggesting that COVID-19 has had a particularly harmful impact on communities of color. … Unfortunately, these reports also point to a patchwork of demographic data that will inevitably hinder our ability to comprehensively analyze or assess disparities in order to aid in our response efforts. The federal government thus has a unique and useful role to play in spearheading or otherwise facilitating the collection of both granular and aggregate information on infections, hospitalizations, severe illness, and fatalities, among other key data points.”
Scott is joined by leading national physician organizations, which in a letter to Azar urged the Trump administration to collect, analyze and make available data including race, ethnicity and patients' preferred spoken and written language related to the testing status, hospitalization and mortality associated with COVID-19.
"It is well-documented that social and health inequities are long-standing and systemic disturbances to the wellness of marginalized, minoritized, and medically underserved communities," the letter says. "While COVID-19 has not created the circumstances that have brought about health inequities, it has and will continue to severely exacerbate existing and alarming social inequities along racial and ethnic lines, e.g., in housing stability, in employment status, in health care access, and in food security.
"Clear data on our patients' access to timely testing, clinical encounters, and mortality rates will help to best prepare our physician members to coordinate medical resources to leverage the greatest and most equitable level of care possible for all patients in a timely manner. We also urge HHS to work with state and local public health offices and clinical data registries, where possible, to minimize data burden collection for front-line clinicians, and to ensure that data collection efforts prioritize cultural sensitivity and patient privacy."
The letter was signed by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians , National Medical Association, National Hispanic Medical Association, Association of American Indian Physicians, and National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians.
Reaching scientifically based conclusions on why COVID-19 is impacting some more than others is a vital component of ending the crisis the disease has caused. Experts need accurate data on the impact of the disease by race and ethnicity.
As Scott states: “As we develop a more robust understanding of how COVID-19 impacts different communities, as well as what underlying or associated factors may drive these differences, we can more effectively address the needs at hand and more aggressively combat this terrible disease, enabling us to better serve all Americans.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.