COMMENTARY: Virus: Why some more than others?

Many questions surround the coronavirus and why it affects some people in horrible ways and is scarcely even noticed by others contracting it. Time will produce answers, and the sooner the better.

A general conclusion has been that older people and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk, but there are many examples now of younger and seemingly healthy people succumbing to the virus for inexplicable reasons.

As the impact continues to be analyzed, a further trend has emerged: The virus is impacting communities of color more severely than others. Explanations as to why range from more underlying health conditions among African Americans, including diabetes and heart disease, to more people being exposed as workers staying on the job amid the coronavirus quarantines.

Further answers are needed.

South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott this past week wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, stating in part:

“As you move forward with additional actions aimed at combating COVID-19, we ask that you use the tools and authorities available to the Department to identify, monitor, and analyze potential racial disparities in the prevalence, along with the hospitalization and mortality rates, of this disease.