COMMENTARY: TD Club about football and the community

College football is king in the South. Media in other regions of the country cannot relate to the way in which the sport dominates headlines here.
College football in Orangeburg got a major boost 20 years ago with the founding of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club, which by any measure is a success as a new season begins.
After meeting virtually for all of 2020 amid the pandemic, the club returned to in-person meetings on Thursday with more than 100 coaches, players, members and attendees on hand. They heard from high school coaches about the season and were introduced to players and coaches, as well as the Week Zero T&D High School Players of the Week.
Nearly every coach addressed the ongoing pandemic and the consistent efforts needed to keep a team on the field each week. Already the schedules for Week Zero and this past Friday have been affected, with COVID protocols producing cancellations and game changes. All coaches want to win, but these days many are just thankful to be able to play games.
Beginning this week, coaches and other officials affiliated with the state’s college football teams will travel to Orangeburg to address the lunchtime gathering of football enthusiasts and community supporters. Some speakers come from out-of-state teams. If you’re into college football, The Cinema is the place to be on Thursdays for the lunchtime festivities.
Yet the club is about more than lunch and a speaker. In addition to honoring the region’s best prep players weekly and again at the end of the season, the club meetings highlight the Garden City’s team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
Veteran coach Willie Jeffries and today’s Bulldog coach, Buddy Pough, have been integral to the success of the club, lending their names, actively participating in meetings, serving on the board and recruiting speakers and participants. Putting a winner on the field builds interest, but more than ever, with the help of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club and the camaraderie it builds, the Bulldogs have become the “home team” for all of Orangeburg. And that's a positive for this community.
This year, the anticipation for S.C. State football is at a high. After going 3-1 in a spring season, the Bulldogs are picked to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title. They open the season against HBCU football's top ranked team in Alabama A&M, the only team to whom they lost in the spring.
There will be plenty of buildup for that game and others, as well as key high school matchups. And nowhere will the enthusiasm be keener than at Orangeburg Touchdown Club meetings. If you want to take part, the meetings are at The Cinema at Orangeburg Mall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays with the meetings beginning at noon.
Tickets for non-members are $20 at the door. Lunch is catered by Buck Ridge Plantation. For information on membership, send an email to roxanecummings@gmail.com.
If you can’t be there for the meetings, watch live via Facebook Live or catch a recording of the meeting later at TheTandD.com. Like The T&D’s Facebook page at facebook.com/thetandd. The website link is www.thetandd.com/app/tdclub.