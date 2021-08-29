COMMENTARY: TD Club about football and the community

Yet the club is about more than lunch and a speaker. In addition to honoring the region’s best prep players weekly and again at the end of the season, the club meetings highlight the Garden City’s team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Veteran coach Willie Jeffries and today’s Bulldog coach, Buddy Pough, have been integral to the success of the club, lending their names, actively participating in meetings, serving on the board and recruiting speakers and participants. Putting a winner on the field builds interest, but more than ever, with the help of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club and the camaraderie it builds, the Bulldogs have become the “home team” for all of Orangeburg. And that's a positive for this community.

This year, the anticipation for S.C. State football is at a high. After going 3-1 in a spring season, the Bulldogs are picked to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title. They open the season against HBCU football's top ranked team in Alabama A&M, the only team to whom they lost in the spring.

There will be plenty of buildup for that game and others, as well as key high school matchups. And nowhere will the enthusiasm be keener than at Orangeburg Touchdown Club meetings. If you want to take part, the meetings are at The Cinema at Orangeburg Mall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays with the meetings beginning at noon.