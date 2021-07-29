COMMENTARY: Tax credit makes difference

As the father of two young boys, if there’s one thing I know, it’s that raising children can be expensive. I know too many parents who are working multiple jobs but still struggling to make ends meet.

For many working families, a few hundred dollars can make a huge impact on a household budget. It can mean back-to-school shopping for new clothes instead of hand-me-downs. It can mean another present under the tree at Christmastime. For some families, it can even mean the difference between buying groceries or going to bed hungry.

The good news is that help is here. The Child Tax Credit, which is part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year, will be transformative for many families in South Carolina.

Thanks to the law, families with children will receive a monthly payment – up to $300 per month per child under age 6 and up to $250 per child ages 6 to 17. The first payments went out on July 15, without most taxpayers having to do anything. If you are eligible but did not receive your payment, visit www.ChildTaxCredit.gov.

This is a huge tax cut for middle-class families, but you won’t have to wait until you file your taxes to get your money back, since the payments are automatic every month.