COMMENTARY: Identification deadline looms larger, larger

Ironic it is that amid debate about voter identification, the nation is moving rapidly toward a new system of identification designed to provide more security for Americans.
Effective Oct. 1, 2021, South Carolina residents will need Real ID Act-compliant licenses to fly on airplanes, enter federal buildings or go into military bases. It is only because of the pandemic that the requirement is not in effect now. In March 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal Real ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021.
In South Carolina, the Department of Motor Vehicles is the source for Real ID. The agency’s director, Kevin Shwedo, has continued to warn that people will see long lines amid the scramble to get Real ID. State officials have estimated only 40% of the state's eligible population will have the new cards when the deadline hits.
While Real ID is not necessary to drive, vote or apply for federal benefits, most people will need a card eventually. The IDs are required under the 2005 federal law enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
To obtain a Real ID at any SCDMV office at a cost of $25, a person needs to provide:
• A government-issued birth certificate or U.S. passport.
• Proof of Social Security number.
• Two proofs of current S.C. address.
• Records of any name changes.
South Carolina and other states fought the Real ID mandate for years. But in spring 2017, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that South Carolina comply with the law and begin issuing Real ID driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the federal standard.
Not long after, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles started accepting identity documents for people interested in purchasing the new style of license or ID.
By the end of 2020, SCDMV had issued more than 1.2 million Real ID driver’s licenses and identification cards, but there are more than 3 million licensed drivers in the state. There’s lots of work to do and the clock is ticking.
According to DMV, there are 350,000 people eligible to buy their REAL ID license online because all of their documents are already on file. Find out if you are one of them at https://www.scdmvonline.com/Public/Transactions/Info.aspx
The Real ID deadline is six months away. Don’t be among those waiting until they need one in October 2021 to board a plane, enter a federal building or go onto a military base.