COMMENTARY: Identification deadline looms larger, larger

Ironic it is that amid debate about voter identification, the nation is moving rapidly toward a new system of identification designed to provide more security for Americans.

Effective Oct. 1, 2021, South Carolina residents will need Real ID Act-compliant licenses to fly on airplanes, enter federal buildings or go into military bases. It is only because of the pandemic that the requirement is not in effect now. In March 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal Real ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021.

In South Carolina, the Department of Motor Vehicles is the source for Real ID. The agency’s director, Kevin Shwedo, has continued to warn that people will see long lines amid the scramble to get Real ID. State officials have estimated only 40% of the state's eligible population will have the new cards when the deadline hits.

While Real ID is not necessary to drive, vote or apply for federal benefits, most people will need a card eventually. The IDs are required under the 2005 federal law enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

To obtain a Real ID at any SCDMV office at a cost of $25, a person needs to provide:

• A government-issued birth certificate or U.S. passport.