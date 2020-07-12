COMMENTARY: Firefighters put lives on the line

The question has focused on police: What will you do if you call for help and there is no one to come?
The issue is real amid talk of defunding law enforcement in places around the country. Yet in many locations, such as the City of Orangeburg, police are more than police. Department of Public Safety officers are firefighters also. And the risk they face in that capacity is no less real than their jobs as police.
Every year around the country, firefighters give their lives in the line of duty. But there is good news from 2019.
The National Fire Protection Association released its annual “U.S. Firefighter Fatalities in the United States” report, which showed fewer than 50 U.S. firefighter fatalities while on duty in 2019, the lowest number of deaths reported since NFPA began conducting this study in 1977.
“This year’s findings reflect significant milestones for firefighters while on the job, with many of the numbers representing historic lows,” said Rita Fahy, a manager in NFPA’s Applied Research division. “While one year’s experience cannot be interpreted as evidence of a trend, and we know already that the death toll in 2020 will likely be higher as a result of COVID-19, there are promising indications that real, sustained progress has been achieved in the reduction of deaths in some categories, such as cardiac deaths, structure fire deaths and vehicle crashes.”
Overall, 48 firefighters died while on-duty in the U.S. in 2019, a sharp drop from recent years, where deaths average 65 per year. Of the 48 fatalities, 25 were volunteer firefighters, 20 were career firefighters, and one each was an employee of a state land management agency, an employee of a federal land management agency and a civilian employee of the military.
The 2019 report showed no multiple-fatality incidents, a first. But the danger to firefighters as a group in singular incidents cannot be overstated.
The date was June 18, 2007, and Charleston city firefighters responded to a massive fire at Sofa Super Store. Nine of them perished fighting the blaze.
Remembering them included establishing a memorial, where ceremonies are held annually. This year, shortly after the 13th remembrance, the memorial was vandalized. Those responsible are still being sought.
When they are found, they should be asked in an official capacity: Why on earth would anyone vandalize a memorial to these firefighters?
Thanks, not disrespect, is due those answering the call to fires and all emergencies. They put their lives on the line. The hope is there will be no more lost for whom memorials will be needed.
