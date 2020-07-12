COMMENTARY: Firefighters put lives on the line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question has focused on police: What will you do if you call for help and there is no one to come?

The issue is real amid talk of defunding law enforcement in places around the country. Yet in many locations, such as the City of Orangeburg, police are more than police. Department of Public Safety officers are firefighters also. And the risk they face in that capacity is no less real than their jobs as police.

Every year around the country, firefighters give their lives in the line of duty. But there is good news from 2019.

The National Fire Protection Association released its annual “U.S. Firefighter Fatalities in the United States” report, which showed fewer than 50 U.S. firefighter fatalities while on duty in 2019, the lowest number of deaths reported since NFPA began conducting this study in 1977.