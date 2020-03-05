Cobb-Hunter IS planning re-election bid

The headlines were clear enough. The story was accurate and clear. But in this day and age of information overload, when people move quickly from post to post on the web and in social media, confusion can result in a lot of misinformation becoming the only information many seem to get.

On the afternoon of Feb. 27 via TheTandD.com and in the Feb. 28 print and e-editions on Page A1, we reported that veteran Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has decided that she will not seek a return to a position on the Democratic National Committee she has held for two decades.

After 20 years representing South Carolina on the Democratic National Committee, Cobb-Hunter said it’s someone else’s turn when her term expires in July. “I want someone else to have the opportunity."

“It’s time. I have other things I want to do,” she said, citing her position as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

For the record, the print headline for the story read: "Cobb-Hunter won’t seek DNC seat again." Online, the headline was: "Orangeburg's Cobb-Hunter won’t seek DNC seat again."

It seems that too many people missed the "DNC" and only saw the "won't seek seat again."

This week, Cobb-Hunter addressed the issue this way: