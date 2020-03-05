Cobb-Hunter IS planning re-election bid

The headlines were clear enough. The story was accurate and clear. But in this day and age of information overload, when people move quickly from post to post on the web and in social media, confusion can result in a lot of misinformation becoming the only information many seem to get.
On the afternoon of Feb. 27 via TheTandD.com and in the Feb. 28 print and e-editions on Page A1, we reported that veteran Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has decided that she will not seek a return to a position on the Democratic National Committee she has held for two decades.
After 20 years representing South Carolina on the Democratic National Committee, Cobb-Hunter said it’s someone else’s turn when her term expires in July. “I want someone else to have the opportunity."
“It’s time. I have other things I want to do,” she said, citing her position as president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
For the record, the print headline for the story read: "Cobb-Hunter won’t seek DNC seat again." Online, the headline was: "Orangeburg's Cobb-Hunter won’t seek DNC seat again."
It seems that too many people missed the "DNC" and only saw the "won't seek seat again."
You have free articles remaining.
This week, Cobb-Hunter addressed the issue this way:
"The article clearly stated that I had decided not to run for the DNC but a significant number of people thought it said I would not run for re-election to the South Carolina House. Initially I thought it was a couple of people and I didn’t need to worry about it. Boy was I wrong and the rumor seems to be taking a life of its own."
Steyer hires Cobb-Hunter as adviser; Orangeburg lawmaker says billionaire building racially diverse coalition
Cobb-Hunter is the state's longest-serving representative and a decision by her not to seek re-election to the S.C. House would be news around the state and beyond. BUT SHE IS SEEKING RE-ELECTION.
"To be clear, on March 16, I plan to file for re-election to continue representing House District 66 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. I have been honored to serve the district and am humbled by the show of support that I have received through the years," Cobb-Hunter said.
And the lawmaker said she found a silver lining in the confusion among her constituents and others:
"I couldn’t help being touched by the calls and messages from people throughout Orangeburg County begging me not to leave the House. I thank each of them for letting me know how much they appreciate my independent thinking and service to the people of this state. If I am re-elected to the House, I will do my best to continue to make you proud to have me represent you."
So, while the Democratic National Committee will have a new South Carolinian holding a position in the party's national leadership, the people of District 66 will have an opportunity in June's Democratic primary to return Gilda Cobb-Hunter to the S.C. House, where she has been their representative since 1992. If history is an indicator, that's exactly what they will do.