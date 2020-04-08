Census: Do some good right now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By now, everybody reading this should have gotten an invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau to fill out their household's 2020 questionnaire.

If you have internet access and are one of the many people stuck at home due to the coronavirus shutdown, what are you waiting for? It doesn't take long, and it's one of the more productive ways to spend a little of all that down time.

Not participating always has consequences, but never more so than right now. Census data establishes not only how much political representation a given community will get for a decade to come. It also determines how federal aid is apportioned.

Census data dictates how much each state and locality gets for a wide range of needs, from Medicaid to Head Start to food assistance through the SNAP program, from transportation to schools to emergency preparation. According to research from George Washington University, nearly $14.5 billion in federal spending came to Louisiana in fiscal year 2016 via major programs that rely upon census data.