Celebrating commitment to diversity

Inside today’s Times and Democrat you’ll find a 16-page special section titled “Diversity In Business.” The section comes at a time when diversity, particularly with regard to race issues, is a primary focus. The section looks at diversity from that standpoint but goes beyond.
As stated on the section cover: “Orangeburg County and The T&D Region are a model of diversity -- our people by race, age, ethnicity and gender; our business and industry by what is made and sold; our land by its use and features; our climate by seasons. Today’s Diversity In Business special section offers a glimpse of the diversity that makes this locale a great place to live, do business and look to the future.”
The section looks at the role of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce in building and fostering a diverse business community. New Chamber President James McQuilla says: "The Orangeburg County Chamber believes in the merits of diversity. There is clear and indisputable evidence that diversity in business is part of the formula for sustainability."
He further states: “We will not let COVID-19 have prolonged, negative effects on Orangeburg. We will, however, continue to support and seek out diversity within industry. We will push for greater collaboration within our cultural communities. We will work with law enforcement to expand opportunities to bridge the gap with citizens. We will support county and municipal governments as they look to better serve their communities and we will expand our efforts within each of the education outlets (public, private and higher learning) to create a perpetual, highly qualified labor force.”
Orangeburg County is a government continually looking for better ways to serve its communities. Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says projects under development and in planning across the county are designed to foster community and growth for everyone. He says the YMCAs in Orangeburg and Santee were the first recent projects where county leaders were able to see that the entire community benefited.
Since then, through the investments of the Capital Project Sales Tax, voters decided to approve other projects to better their communities. Of particular note is the new Orangeburg County Library under construction on Russell Street.
Orangeburg’s Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes answers a series of questions about diversity in business and what it means to a successful African American businesswoman. She identifies Orangeburg County’s strength: “Its people. I see the community as the strength. We have a diverse community and it’s the true meaning of diversity – age, race, income, background, ethnicity religion, industry. We are our best asset.”
And in a special report, the section looks at the rebirth of the Samaritan House and its role in helping the homeless not only with shelter but in getting back on their feet and into the business world. Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, the driving force behind the facility’s restoration, states: “The work that was done was outstanding, and to see all of that come together, my heart was just racing. I was excited to know that we completed this facility, we brought it up to standard, and now we can house people that are less fortunate.”
Diversity: Orangeburg County has it. It’s a powerfully strong asset as we move into the future.
As the chamber’s McQuilla says: “Orangeburg celebrates its commitment to being diverse. There is a comfort level here that other communities lack.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!