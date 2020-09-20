Celebrating commitment to diversity

Orangeburg County is a government continually looking for better ways to serve its communities. Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young says projects under development and in planning across the county are designed to foster community and growth for everyone. He says the YMCAs in Orangeburg and Santee were the first recent projects where county leaders were able to see that the entire community benefited.

Since then, through the investments of the Capital Project Sales Tax, voters decided to approve other projects to better their communities. Of particular note is the new Orangeburg County Library under construction on Russell Street.

Orangeburg’s Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes answers a series of questions about diversity in business and what it means to a successful African American businesswoman. She identifies Orangeburg County’s strength: “Its people. I see the community as the strength. We have a diverse community and it’s the true meaning of diversity – age, race, income, background, ethnicity religion, industry. We are our best asset.”