Big story, big problem for media

There’s irony in the fact that the big story being covered around the clock could actually be the undoing of some news media at a time when professional reporting has never been more important.

The headlines are atop stories reporting how the shutdown in the economy is hitting newspapers and other media. With so many businesses closed, advertising revenue has fallen. Fewer ads mean fewer printed pages. Print paywalls at websites of newspapers and other media have been removed to allow people free access to much-needed news on the coronavirus. The audience is big and growing. But advertising at the sites has predictably declined. Revenue is being greatly impacted just at a time when funding for gathering the news is needed as much as ever.